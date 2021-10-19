Talkwalker and HubSpot define top social media trends for a successful 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkwalker, the #1 consumer intelligence company , and HubSpot , the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, have published their latest Social Media Trends Report in 7 languages, tailored for markets worldwide.

The pandemic has accelerated The Age of the Consumer, and for brands to survive, they need to anticipate and respond to consumer demands. The current global situation is challenging but also offers opportunities for certain companies to get ahead. The top trends and consumer insights included in this report will help marketers and top global brands plan successful strategies for 2022.

Trends include:

How TikTok will take over social media, leaving other platforms to adapt.

Why brand inclusivity will be brand critical.

How metaverses will be the next consumer connection.

"Consumers have taken control, with more demands, more urgency, more unpredictability," said Elena Melnikova, Talkwalker CMO. "They're driving this year's trends, but we're giving brands the power to take back control. By revealing the trends for 2022 using accelerated consumer intelligence, and inspiring actions, Talkwalker is enabling brands to drive business value next year, and beyond."

"The tumultuous events of the last 18 months have created widespread uncertainty for marketers across all industries. Although we have started to see the light at the end of the tunnel with some of the biggest brands showing signs of recovery from the impact of the pandemic, knowing the trends most likely to define the coming year is one of the best ways marketing leaders can combat the ongoing unpredictability and set their teams up for success in 2022," said Susanne Ronqvist Ahmadi, VP of international marketing at HubSpot.

