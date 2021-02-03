Talkwalker Announces Joseph Fuster as New Chief Sales Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkwalker, the leading social listening and analytics company, today announced the appointment of Joseph Fuster as its new chief sales officer. In this role, he will oversee the global expansion of Conversational Intelligence enterprise initiatives of Talkwalker in the US, Europe, and Asia.

Fuster has a proven track record in developing new markets, partnerships, and transformational solutions in the global SaaS industry. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Customer Experience Cloud at Oracle, driving all aspects of growth and adoption. Fuster's experience also includes global sales leadership roles at SAP, Salesforce, and Siebel.

"I am excited to join the Talkwalker team. As our lives become increasingly digital, understanding the 'Voice of Customer' has become more important than ever", states Fuster. "Winning with your customers requires listening and activating the 'Voice of Customer' across the entire customer experience. Conversational Intelligence is key to this activation."

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Joe to Talkwalker. With his help, we will further accelerate the company's growth in the US, Europe, and Asia, while we expand Talkwalker's unified conversational intelligence platform in social listening, consumer intelligence, and customer experience", said Robert Glaesener, CEO of Talkwalker. "His deep knowledge of CX and consumer intelligence will be a key accelerator in our next phase of development."

About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is a leading social listening & analytics company, helping build brands that are loved. Through our AI-powered social media analytics platform, we gather data from the conversations that happen around your brand - online, in the media, and within your company - to uncover, understand, and action consumer insights.

Over 2,000 companies worldwide already use this conversational intelligence to protect their brands, measure their campaign impact, and identify what drives purchase decisions. Talkwalker has offices in Luxembourg, New York, San Francisco, Frankfurt, Singapore, Paris, and Tokyo, with 400+ employees across the globe. It is also the home of Talkwalker Alerts, a free alerting service used by over 500,000 communications and marketing professionals worldwide.

