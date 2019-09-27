Talkwalker Inaugurates Its New New York City Office With Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkwalker, the Luxembourg-headquartered social listening and analytics company, officially inaugurated its new Lexington Avenue offices in New York City with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel; Todd Grossman, CEO Americas Talkwalker; and Robert Glaesener, Global CEO Talkwalker.

The technology company opened its original New York City office in 2015 and has since grown to a team of more than 65 employees. "After a four-year presence in the US, we've established Talkwalker as a leader in social listening. This period of high-growth has allowed Talkwalker to occupy an entire floor at 485 Lexington Avenue with stunning views and superb amenities," says Todd Grossman. "The new space will fuel our progression in both the North and South American social analytics markets."

CEO Robert Glaesener was proud to underline, "With over 300 employees and six offices around the globe, Talkwalker is a worldwide company that empowers over 2000 brands to optimize the impact of their communication efforts. Of course, the US market is strategic for Talkwalker. With our San Francisco and New York offices, we're able to deliver unprecedented service to over 500 clients across the United States. We are constantly looking for new talent to onboard in all our offices, whether in New York, Singapore or Luxembourg."

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel expressed his joy while cutting the official blue ribbon. He stressed that the international success of companies such as Talkwalker confirms the incredible evolution of Luxemburg's technology industry. Mr Bettel said that Luxembourg's emergence in the digital industry is more than established with many major international tech players already operating out of Luxembourg. The Prime Minister finally wished the executive team and the great New York Talkwalker team all the best in their exciting endeavor.

About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is a social listening and analytics company that empowers over 2,000 brands and agencies to optimize the impact of their communication efforts. We provide companies with an easy-to-use platform to protect, measure, and promote their brands worldwide, across all communication channels.

Talkwalker's state-of-the-art social media analytics platform uses AI-powered technology to monitor and analyze online conversations in real-time across social networks, news websites, blogs and forums in 187 languages. Talkwalker has offices in New York, Luxembourg, San Francisco, Frankfurt, Singapore, and Paris. It is also the home of Talkwalker Alerts, a free alerting service used by over 500,000 communications and marketing professionals worldwide.

