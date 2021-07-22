Talkwalker Named a Leader in AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Platforms, Q3 2021 Analyst Report

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkwalker , a leading consumer intelligence company, announced today that it had been named a Leader in the newly released Forrester Research

Report: The Forrester New Wave™: AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Platforms, Q3 2021 .

The independent research firm's report identified and evaluated the top 9 consumer intelligence platforms. Evaluated against 10 criteria, Talkwalker received differentiated scores in 5 criteria, including data onboarding, search and insights, analytics and reporting, data regulation, and product vision. It was the only platform that wasn't scored as 'needing improvement' in any category – in our view, brands can trust Talkwalker's platform to be ready for their needs now, and in the future.

According to the Forrester Report, "[Talkwalker] is a strong fit for enterprises operating across many regions and languages" and "offers the strongest balance across search, insights discovery, and analytics".

"This announcement confirms I made the right choice in joining Talkwalker," said Tod Nielsen, Talkwalker's recently announced new global CEO . "And in my opinion, this prestigious industry report validates the fact that Talkwalker has the best in class consumer intelligence platform. I'm excited now to help scale and develop our value proposition, to give more brands a better understanding of their consumers, with actionable insights for strategic business outcomes."

Talkwalker has already been chosen by over 2,500 of the world's largest enterprises, relying on its innovative consumer intelligence platform to get them closer to their customers. Talkwalker's proprietary AI technology helps make sense of consumer and customer conversations across 187 languages, with advanced sentiment analysis and the ability to analyze text, image, video and audio.



About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is a best in class consumer intelligence company, helping global brands combine a broad range of social and owned data, into powerful and easy to action insights.

By uniting award-winning technology, with the highest levels of customer support, our AI-powered platform connects the dots between what customers think, say, and do. We enable customer-centric companies to drive revenue, increase retention, and reduce costs.

Talkwalker has offices in Luxembourg, New York, San Francisco, Frankfurt, Singapore, Paris, Tokyo, London, and Milan, and helps over 2,500 brands to make better decisions about their customers, prospects, markets, and competitors.

For more information, please visit www.talkwalker.com .

