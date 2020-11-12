Talkwalker opens new office in Japan

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkwalker, the leading social listening and analytics company, has today announced the extension of their global influence, with the opening of their office in Tokyo, Japan. This is their seventh office, joining their locations in Luxembourg, New York, San Francisco, Frankfurt, Singapore, and Paris.

"2020 has been a year like no other," said Robert Glaesener, CEO of Talkwalker. "But, thanks to the fortitude and work of the team, we've bucked the industry trend by continuing to grow. We've already seen huge success in the APAC region, with this new office offering us an opportunity to connect further with the Japanese market, and bring them the unique AI-powered conversational intelligence solution they deserve."

Talkwalker credits this success on the continued technological development of their award-winning social listening and analytics platform. This year alone, they've introduced a refreshed user experience, to make gathering social insights even easier, and launched Conversation Clusters , to understand and visualize the context around any topic at a glance.

"Our focus on innovation, means we offer a solution that exceeds the needs of local clients," said Ben Soubies, Talkwalker's Managing Director of JAPAC. "We've attracted companies like adidas and Daiko Advertising Inc. with our powerful sentiment analytics, visual analytics, and global & local data coverage. No other competitor matches our capabilities, with more planned for roll out this year, including launching Conversation Clusters in Japanese."

As a result, Talkwalker already has more than 50 clients in Japan, since the launch in 2019, with localized functions and data coverage, such as an advanced AI-engine that optimizes Japanese sentiment accuracy and two years of historical Twitter data.

About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is a leading social listening & analytics company, helping build brands that are loved. Through our AI-powered social media analytics platform, we gather data from the conversations that happen around your brand - online, in the media, and within your company - to uncover, understand, and action consumer insights.

Over 2,000 companies worldwide already use this conversational intelligence to protect their brands, measure their campaign impact, and identify what drives purchase decisions. Building consumer connections, and helping to make them globally loved brands.

Talkwalker has offices in Luxembourg, New York, San Francisco, Frankfurt, Singapore, Paris, and Tokyo, with 400+ employees across the globe. It is also the home of Talkwalker Alerts , a free alerting service used by over 500,000 communications and marketing professionals worldwide.

For additional information, please contact Milena Schmidt at [email protected].

SOURCE Talkwalker

Related Links

http://talkwalker.com

