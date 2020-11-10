Talkwalker recognized as a Leader in Social Listening in independent research firm's 2020 report

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkwalker, the leading social listening and analytics company, announced today that it had been named a leader in the newly released Forrester Research report: The Forrester Wave™: Social Listening Platforms, Q4 2020.

The independent research firm's report identified and evaluated the top 10 social listening platforms in the market. Evaluated against 36 criteria, Talkwalker received the highest possible scores in the criteria of performance, onboarding and account management, and supporting services.

According to the Forrester report, "[Talkwalker's new interface] offers an over-abundance of Boolean operators, filters, smart themes, and dashboard widgets, making for infinite permutations and possibilities. (...) This vendor is best for buyers who want control and flexibility over their social listening practices."

"We believe being named a leader in the latest Forrester Wave™ is the culmination of years of investment in product strategy and excellence," said Robert Glaesener, Talkwalker's CEO. "We have reshaped the market beyond social listening to conversational intelligence, with strong industry and brand use cases to leverage the treasure trove of insights to be found in social media, on the web and customer conversations. We make sure our clients are able to make sense of all of these conversations in one unified platform, and drive business decisions based on this data."

Talkwalker has already been chosen by over 2,000 of the world's biggest companies to help them build the brands that are loved through its innovative conversational intelligence platform.

In addition to this recognition, Talkwalker was recently named a 2020 Winter Awards leader in the category by G2 Crowd, the world's leading B2B technology review platform, with over 425,000 user reviews from business professionals. The social listening and analytics platform was also recently recognized as a Brand Intelligence Software market leader by the review platform Featured Customers.

At the strategic level, Talkwalker has continued its tremendous growth in 2020, with the notable acquisition of ratings and advertising engagement software Nielsen Social, and the launch of Conversation Clusters, its latest AI-powered data visualization tool to understand and visualize the context around any topic at a glance.

A complimentary copy of the full The Forrester Wave™: Social Listening Platforms, Q4 2020 report can be downloaded on the Talkwalker website.

About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is a leading social listening & analytics company, helping build brands that are loved. Through our AI-powered social media analytics platform, we gather data from the conversations that happen around your brand - online, in the media, and within your company - to uncover, understand, and action consumer insights.

Over 2,000 companies worldwide already use this conversational intelligence to protect their brands, measure their campaign impact, and identify what drives purchase decisions. Building consumer connections, and helping to make them globally loved brands.

Talkwalker has offices in Luxembourg, New York, San Francisco, Frankfurt, Singapore, Paris, and Tokyo, with 400+ employees across the globe. It is also the home of Talkwalker Alerts, a free alerting service used by over 500,000 communications and marketing professionals worldwide.

