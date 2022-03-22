Talkwalker reveals how brands can leverage consumer intelligence to 'Shape Tomorrow' for growth

The report includes a maturity framework to help brands understand how tomorrow-ready they are, based on 3 critical elements - data, technology, and people. Only the brands that master these will be consumer-close.

Consumer closeness enables brands to transform data into real-time consumer insight, to effortlessly guide decision-making, and drive brand growth. With leading-edge brands in customer-centricity growing nearly 3x faster than the industry average.

"We're seeing an increasing gap developing between brands and consumers," Nielsen continued. "In just one example, we found that over half of all sustainability conversations led by consumers around the CPG industry were missed by brands. Companies were missing this vital opportunity to connect with their consumers, a connection they could use to strengthen campaigns, services, and products, and develop more successful business strategies."

You can download the report here.

About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is the #1 consumer intelligence company and is dedicated to helping brands close the gap between brand and consumer. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Consumer Intelligence and Social Listening, Talkwalker brings together market-leading social analytics and AI technology, with unstructured data expertise, and a global team of insights analysts and data storytellers.

Talkwalker enables brands to put consumers at the heart of their decision-making, empowering them to embrace smarter innovation, create more successful campaigns, and provide enhanced customer experiences. With teams around the world, Talkwalker helps over 2,500 global brands to be consumer close, and accelerate their brand growth.

To discover more about Talkwalker, please visit www.talkwalker.com.

Media Contact:

Sylvia Ortegon

[email protected]

SOURCE Talkwalker