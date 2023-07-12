Talkwalker Unveils White Paper on the Future of Consumer Intelligence and AI-Driven Insights

Leading Consumer Intelligence company, Talkwalker, has released a comprehensive white paper outlining the transformative role of AI and collaborative decision making in shaping the future of consumer intelligence, as it launches its own GPT assistant: Yeti.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkwalker, a global leader in consumer intelligence solutions, has published an insightful white paper titled "The Future of Consumer Intelligence," providing businesses with a roadmap to harness the power of AI-driven insights.

The report highlights the critical role of advanced analytics and data democratization in unlocking a holistic understanding of consumer behavior and gaining a competitive advantage in today's rapidly evolving market.

Rapid access to data is key according to Talkwalker, as it enables organizations to make timely adjustments to marketing campaigns, product features, and customer experiences, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition.

Agility empowers businesses to adapt to changing trends and market conditions, fostering continuous learning and improvement.

Democratization of data promotes inclusive decision making, allowing employees and teams across departments to contribute their perspectives based on consumer behavior data, driving creativity and exploration.

Collaboration and integration are identified as critical drivers of success in the consumer intelligence landscape. The report emphasizes how Talkwalker's platform facilitates shared understanding, breaks down silos, and enables integrated decision making across departments.

By leveraging consumer intelligence as a foundation for collaboration, businesses can coordinate marketing efforts, drive customer-centric innovation, and enhance customer service, ultimately maximizing value delivery.

Talkwalker's paper argues that by understanding audiences and segmenting consumers based on relevant factors, brands and businesses can personalize marketing efforts and gain a competitive edge.

As the consumer intelligence landscape evolves, Talkwalker remains committed to innovation and empowering businesses.

"Over the next 12 months and even further into the next 3 to 5 years, AI will play a crucial role in providing descriptive analysis followed by prescription and recommendations," says Alberto Hernando, Director of Product Management at Talkwalker.

For more information please visit talkwalker.com/future-consumer-intelligence

About Talkwalker
Talkwalker is a leading global consumer intelligence company that empowers organizations to unlock actionable insights from social media and other online data sources. Trusted by over 2,500 brands worldwide, Talkwalker is committed to delivering innovative solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the digital age.

