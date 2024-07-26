Tall Oil Rosin Market size is set to grow by USD 113.8 million from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for bio-based solvents, lubricants, and surfactants boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tall oil rosin market size is estimated to grow by USD 113.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.27% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for bio-based solvents, lubricants, and surfactants is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in m&a and collaborative partnerships. However, demand-supply imbalance for softwood timber and wood products poses a challenge. Key market players include Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., DL Chemical, DL Holdings Group Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Firmenich SA, G.C. Rutteman and Co. B.V., Harima Chemicals Group Inc., Ilim Group, Ingevity Corp., Lascaray SA, Meridian Chemicals LLC, Pine Chemical Group, RESPOL Resinas SA, Segezha Group, Songchuan Pine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, Sunpine AB, Ter Group, Univar Solutions Inc., and YKA Akay Ticaret ve Kimya Sanayi A.S.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global tall oil rosin market 2024-2028

Tall Oil Rosin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.27% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 113.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Finland, and Sweden Key companies profiled Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., DL Chemical, DL Holdings Group Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Firmenich SA, G.C. Rutteman and Co. B.V., Harima Chemicals Group Inc., Ilim Group, Ingevity Corp., Lascaray SA, Meridian Chemicals LLC, Pine Chemical Group, RESPOL Resinas SA, Segezha Group, Songchuan Pine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, Sunpine AB, Ter Group, Univar Solutions Inc., and YKA Akay Ticaret ve Kimya Sanayi A.S

Market Driver

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are essential strategies for tall oil rosin market players to expand their businesses in developing markets. Through M&A, companies can increase their market penetration, acquire new customer bases, and gain access to strong supplier networks. Additionally, cost savings can be achieved in areas such as IT, logistics, and deliveries. Brands can also benefit from enhanced recognition and improved market image. By leveraging synergies and boosting market share and corporate strength, tall oil rosin vendors are implementing M&A strategies to grow in the global market, particularly in sectors like printing ink resins and tackifier adhesives, during the forecast period.

The Tall Oil Rosin market is experiencing significant growth due to its versatile applications in various industries. Kraft pulping process is a key driver, as it generates large quantities of tall oil as a by-product. In food processing, semi-automatic and automatic slicers & dicers use tall oil rosin as an emulsifier. Refrigeration, mixers, and extruding machines in food processing plants and restaurants also utilize this product. Tall oil rosin is also used in vegetarian-friendly products, such as inks, rubbers, and emulsifiers. In the paper industry, it's used in the paper sizing process, producing liquids that replace water and reduce the need for volatile organic compounds, contributing to air pollution reduction and sustainability. Additionally, tall oil rosin is used in asphalt for road construction, tallow fatty acids for the production of biodiesel, and inks, synthetic resins, and petrochemical-based products. However, concerns regarding human health and the environment call for the development of biodegradable alternatives. Pine wood is the primary source of tall oil rosin, making it a renewable resource. Overall, the market for tall oil rosin is trending towards sustainability and eco-friendly applications.

Market Challenges

The global tall oil rosin market is experiencing growth constraints due to limited supply. The Pacific Northwest region, which is a significant supplier of tall oil rosin from the pulp industry, is facing challenges due to structural changes in wood log supplies. This situation has led to pulp mill closures and reduced production capacity, impacting tall oil rosin production. Crude tall oil, the primary source of tall oil rosin, is a finite resource, with only 0.035 to 0.045 tons produced from each ton of pulp. Additionally, the shift towards plantation forests in Asia Pacific (APAC) for softwood timber supply is causing a stagnant forest supply. The increasing demand for pulp and housing industries in APAC is outpacing the forest supply, leading to limitations in paper production and subsequently, lower demand for tall oil rosin. These imbalances between demand and supply from forestry and pulp mills are expected to hinder the growth of the tall oil rosin market during the forecast period.

(APAC) for softwood timber supply is causing a stagnant forest supply. The increasing demand for pulp and housing industries in APAC is outpacing the forest supply, leading to limitations in paper production and subsequently, lower demand for tall oil rosin. These imbalances between demand and supply from forestry and pulp mills are expected to hinder the growth of the tall oil rosin market during the forecast period. The Tall Oil Rosin market faces several challenges in various industries. In the printing industries, rosin's use as a printing ink additive is being replaced by synthetic alternatives. In rubber emulsifiers, alkyd resin coatings, binders, and emulsifiers, renewable rosins face competition from petroleum-based alternatives. In the sealants industry, rosin's high viscosity is a concern. In the fiber sector, including paper and paperboard, pulp mills use Kraft pulping, which produces tall oil heads as by-products. However, the distillation process to extract rosin from these heads is costly and complex. The commercial printing market, ink cartridges, and pulp industry also face challenges due to the availability and price of crude oil, affecting the supply and cost of unsaponifiable matters. Rosin is used in various industries, including paints and varnish, polygraphic, fragrances, vehicle tires, hygiene commodities, substitutes for antibiotics, chewing gums, papermaking, metalworking, building & construction, chemical, electronics & electricals, mining industry, personal care & cosmetics, automobile, and rosin. Despite its wide usage, the market faces challenges such as the distillation process, competition from synthetic alternatives, and the availability and cost of crude oil.

Segment Overview

Application

Application 1.1 Adhesives

1.2 Printing ink

1.3 Rubber

1.4 Others Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 APAC

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Adhesives- Tall oil rosin derivatives, specifically esters, play a crucial role in the adhesive manufacturing process due to their superior tack properties. Adhesives, which hold the largest market share, utilize these esters to ensure instant binding when surfaces come into contact. The aerospace and automotive industries are significant consumers of adhesives, with aircraft manufacturing and vehicle production exhibiting substantial growth. In the aerospace sector, adhesives enhance material joint stiffness, offering advantages over traditional methods like bolting or welding. The automotive industry uses adhesives extensively for bonding interior parts, eliminating rivets and welds, and improving vehicle safety and weight reduction. Additionally, adhesives are employed for sealing pipes and screw fixation in vehicles to prevent self-loosening under dynamic loads. The global aircraft fleet's expansion and the anticipated replacement of older aircraft, coupled with the gradual growth of the automotive industry, will fuel the demand for adhesives and, consequently, the tall oil rosin market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Tall Oil Rosin market is a significant segment of the tall oil industry, derived from the distillation process of tall oil heads. This process separates Tall Oil Rosin, Tall Oil Pitch, and other by-products. Tall Oil Rosin is a versatile product with various applications, including use in the pulp and paper industry for paper sizing, in the printing industry as a printing ink additive, in the production of paints and coatings as a resin and drier, in the electronics industry as a soldering flux, in the hygiene products industry as an emulsifier, and in the rubber industry as a vulcanizing agent. It is also used in the automotive industry for the production of vehicle tires, in road construction as a binder for asphalt, and in the building and construction industry as a bonding agent. Tall Oil Rosin is derived from pine wood and is a renewable resource, making it an eco-friendly alternative to traditional petroleum-based products.

Market Research Overview

The Tall Oil Rosin market is a significant by-product segment of the pulp and paper industry, derived from the distillation process of crude tall oil. This unsaturated oil is rich in unsaponifiable matters and is further processed into Rosin, Pitch, and Fatty Acids. Rosin finds extensive applications in various industries such as paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives, and rubber. It is also used as a binder in the production of alkyd resin coatings, emulsifiers in the rubber industry, and sealants in construction. In addition, Tall Oil Rosin is used in the manufacturing of renewable rosins, cleansers, sanitary napkins, face-masks, and vegetarian-friendly products. The fiber sector, including paper and paperboard, utilizes Tall Oil Rosin in the kraft pulping process. Other industries like printing, electronics, electricals, mining, and personal care & cosmetics also make use of this versatile product. The distillation process separates Tall Oil Heads into Distilled Tall Oil, Rosin, and Pitch. The market for Tall Oil Rosin is diverse, with applications ranging from paints and coatings to hygiene commodities and automotive industries. The demand for Tall Oil Rosin is driven by the increasing use of renewable resources and the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products.

