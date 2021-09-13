Tall Order And United Legwear & Apparel Co. Announce Sponsorship Of The Aaron Judge All Rise Foundation Gala

"The mission of ALL RISE is to inspire children and youth to become responsible citizens and encourage them to reach unlimited possibilities," said Aaron Judge, New York Yankees outfielder and Founder of the Aaron Judge ALL RISE Foundation. "I am excited to broaden our involvement with the youth of New York, through our Mini-Grants, ALL RISE Baseball ProCamps, and other exciting programs and initiatives!"

"As we have expanded our focus to engage with youth in New York, the enthusiasm for the "All-Star Evening" Gala has been overwhelming. Our goals are driven by our dreams for the future. Exciting times are ahead for the New York youth, as our initiatives, programs and collaborations continue to grow. We are thankful to Tall Order and United Legwear & Apparel Co. for their commitment as the VIP Reception Signature Sponsor of our "All-Star Evening." Proceeds from this inaugural New York event will make a real impact for our New York kids," stated Patty Judge, President of AJARF and Aaron's mother.

Started by twin brothers Mike & Dan Friedman, who stand 6'11" & 6'9" respectively, Tall Order honors the memory of the Friedmans' father Andrew, who was killed on September 11, 2001 in the World Trade Center. To fulfill the "tall order" of giving back for all the help they received after 9/11, Tall Order makes fashionable, fun, comfortable socks for men in sizes 9 to 20 as a nod to the socks the family provided to first responders during the 9/11 recovery efforts; Tall Order also donates a portion of their profits to various health and human services organizations that focus on families and youth in times of need.

To grow their business and break into new categories of apparel, Tall Order entered into a partnership with United Legwear & Apparel Co. for design, development and manufacturing, and will soon announce the addition of underwear and tee shirts to their current line of men's accessories in the coming months.

"Working with Patty Judge and the Aaron Judge ALL RISE Foundation is an honor," said Lisa Friedman Clark, President of Tall Order. "Andrew was a fanatical Yankee fan and passed his love of the team to Mike and Dan. Now my sons, who rival Aaron in height, can pay it forward by helping youth in the communities in and around the Bronx as well as other areas. What a meaningful way to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11/01. Andy is beaming."

About Aaron Judge ALL RISE Foundation

The Aaron Judge ALL RISE Foundation focuses on developing positive character traits; provides awards and incentive programs in schools and local organizations to encourage and reward academic improvement and excellence; supports children and youth experiencing difficult health and family circumstances; and fundraising events to support ALL RISE Mini-Grants and Programs. ALL RISE actively serves three regions; San Joaquin County, California; Fresno County, California; and Bronx County, New York. For more information on the Aaron Judge ALL RISE Foundation please visit: aaronjudgeALLRISEfoundation.org

About Tall Order

Tall Order (tallorder.com) is a dynamic men's accessory company that likes to be referred to as the company that can fill the "top drawer for all" – specializing in classic, dress and athletic socks in sizes 9-20 as well as underwear and tees for men of all sizes. The socks can accommodate slim to wide calves with a special comfort band at the top to prevent sagging. The bright blue emblem emblazoned on each product (symbolizing the Twin Towers and the beautiful sky on September 11, 2001) serves as a reminder to everyone who dons Tall Order accessories that it's their personal responsibility to pay it forward and continue the Friedman family's commitment to helping others.

About United Legwear & Apparel Co.

United Legwear & Apparel Co. (unitedlegwear.com) is a 21-year-old New York City-based global entity that designs, manufactures, markets and distributes legwear, bodywear, apparel and accessories to some of the world's leading retailers. Founded by Isaac E. Ash, United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) is a joint venture partner with PUMA North America and maintains highly-recognized licensed brands such as Hurley, Skechers, Champion, Van Heusen, Arrow, Fortnite, and Weatherproof, as well as many private-label brands. ULAC is also the owner of the PRO PLAYER brand. ULAC's mission is to manufacture with integrity and distribute legwear, apparel and accessories of highest quality and best value.

