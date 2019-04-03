Tall Ships Erie Announces First Ship

ERIE, Pa., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a homecoming for Erie native, Captain Tiffany Krihwan, as she sails the Great Lakes Schooner, DENIS SULLIVAN, into Lake Erie for the 2019 Tall Ships Erie festival occurring Aug. 22 – 25, 2019.

Krihwan grew up sailing on Presque Isle, learning the ropes from her grandfather. As a former racer and teacher for the Erie Yacht Club, her love of the open water began at the age of 10 and continues today. She attended Edinboro University and studied environmental science and biology, leading to her experiences with Erie's sloop MOMENTUM, volunteering on Erie's U.S. BRIG NIAGARA and becoming the captain of the STV UNICORN. Since 2008, Krihwan has been senior captain of DENIS SULLIVAN and was promoted to Director of Marine Operations for Discovery World Ltd. in 2016.

"She is on the leading edge of the next generation of captains," says Billy Sabatini, Executive Director and Fleet Captain of the Flagship Niagara League. "As one of the finest captains in the country, her work with the DENIS SULLIVAN is impressive and has taken her from the Caribbean to the Great Lakes. She is very skilled and exudes professionalism and competence, so we are excited about her homecoming."

The DENIS SULLIVAN is a 19th-century replica Tall Ship of a three-masted Great Lakes cargo schooner. Krihwan oversees the 10 person crew on the 173-ton ship, reaching 137 feet long and holding 10 sails. "I'm proud of my boat and can't wait to show it off," says Krihwan. "I'm looking forward to returning to Erie, not just because it's my hometown, but because Erie embraces its maritime heritage and it's always exciting to bring my boat to such a great venue."

The DENIS SULLIVAN, sponsored by Penelec, will be docked at the Bayfront Convention Center after the Parade of Sail on Thursday, Aug. 22. Tall Ships Erie 2019, presented by Highmark, will take place Aug. 22 - 25, 2019. The festival will showcase approximately 10+ tall ships, deck tours, day sails, live music and entertainment, children's activities, a festival marketplace, food vendors, a beer garden and much more. To purchase tickets or for more information go to tallshipserie.org.

