Tallahassee Veteran in Need of Community Support

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran owned company, Joe Manausa Real Estate is asking Tallahassee residents to open their hearts and their wallets this Memorial Day weekend. The company is spearheading efforts to raise $18,000 by Monday, May 28 through a GoFundMe campaign set up for Brian Fiore.

Donate to GoFundMe to Assist Veteran Brian Fiore

Brian, a young service-disabled US Army Veteran and Tallahassee resident, is in dire need of the community's help. While attending AIRBORNE school at Fort Benning in 2002, Brian suffered a severe injury to his head and neck while exiting the door of a C-130 during a nighttime training exercise. Then, just one year later in 2003, during a combat equipment airborne operation, his parachute was overtaken by extreme winds and he landed on top of a tree stump and then was dragged 25 meters across the ground before regaining control.

In 2005, after multiple operations, Brian was honorably discharged from active duty. He went on to earn his Masters Degree in Finance from FSU and worked as a Senior Analyst at the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity until last year, when he had a near-fatal stroke (as a result of previous injuries he sustained) that has left him completely incapacitated.

Since Brian can no longer speak and has difficulty with routine daily activities, he needs help fixing up his current home so he can move into a house that is more manageable. The cost to accomplish this goal is approximately $18,000. Thus far, $2,540 has been raised. Please donate to Brian's GoFundMe campaign and help this local veteran get into the home he needs.

For more information or to schedule an interview to discuss Brian's condition with veteran business owner, Joe Manausa, please contact Lucille Asbury at (850) 512-7649 or by email at lucille.asbury@manausa.com.

Joe Manausa Real Estate is a brokerage company headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida. Its unique business model provides specialists to both home sellers and home buyers, and the results speak for themselves. For more information, visit www.manausa.com.

