Tallayne® Announces Agreement to Acquire Nufabrx® Brand and Retail Business Unit from Textile-Based Delivery, Inc. (DBA HealthWear®)

Expansion Plans to Increase Product Availability in North America and Select Global Markets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tallayne, in collaboration with Textile-Based Delivery, Inc., proudly announces an agreement to acquire the renowned Nufabrx brand and its retail business unit. This strategic move marks a significant step towards an accelerated expansion of product accessibility across North America and key international markets.

Tallayne's planned acquisition of Nufabrx underscores a commitment to amplify the brand's already impressive distribution network and consumer recognition. Pioneered by the Company's visionary founder, Jordan Schindler, Nufabrx introduced a groundbreaking concept – HealthWear®, an innovative, first of its kind category that merges clothing with medicine delivery. Powered by patented smart-textile technology, this platform seamlessly incorporates active ingredients directly into textile products. Within HealthWear® garments, these specialized compounds are released in controlled amounts through body heat and moisture, ensuring consistent and effective topical treatments to the skin even through multiple uses and wash cycles.

Glenn Normoyle, the founder of Tallayne, remarked, "My involvement with Nufabrx since 2018 has strengthened my belief in the potential of its technology, brand, and the exceptional leadership demonstrated by Jordan Schindler. This acquisition opens doors to even greater opportunities as we proactively work to grow awareness following its initial success."

The Nufabrx brand harnesses the power of HealthWear® technology to infuse pain relief ingredients directly into compression braces. These products, designed for reusability, deliver a reliable and measured dosage of medication directly to the body. This unique fusion of pain relief and compression in a single product reinforces the brand's commitment to simplifying health and wellness.

"Getting healthy has never been easier, you simply just need to get dressed in the morning; no more messy creams or sticky patches! The Nufabrx brand was our first line of products available in the commercial market, its consumer success has led to the development of many new health and wellness products coming soon. The sky is the limit on potential use causes and partner collaborations at this intersection between pharmaceuticals and apparel." said HealthWear CEO, Jordan Schindler. "We're extremely excited to see where the team at Tallayne takes the brand!"

About Tallayne®: Tallayne prepares early-stage companies with unique innovations for commercial success. Whether it's access to capital, commercial leadership or strategic planning, Tallayne has assembled a team to help support, integrate and rapidly scale brand business plans, to ensure they have the resources necessary to realize continued success. Tallayne's primary focus in the health beauty and wellness category in North America.

About Nufabrx®: Nufabrx stands as a trailblazing category creating brand at the intersection of clothing and medicine. Fueled by HealthWear® technology, Nufabrx garments redefine therapeutic care by seamlessly integrating active ingredients into textiles. This pioneering approach ensures precise and consistent delivery of treatments, empowering individuals to embrace a life of well-being, and simplified, more effective wellness routines.

For more information about Tallayne® and Nufabrx® please contact Glenn Normoyle at [email protected]

About Textile-Based Delivery, Inc. (DBA HealthWear®): Creators of the first of its kind, patented technology, built by award-winning designers and PhD scientists, designed to infuse active ingredients directly into garments. The technology seamlessly integrates medication and textiles to create wearable clothing and simplify health and wellness for consumers like never before. Built upon the success of Nufabrx Pain line, the company has developed numerous other Active Ingredient infused products; from Anti-fungal to Eczema to Acne and many other applications currently under collaboration with industry leading partners and brands.

For more information about HealthWear® and partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected]

