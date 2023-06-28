Talley Digital Media Founder Bret Talley Launches Comeback Award To Celebrate Resilience and Perseverance

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talley Digital Media leader Bret Talley is thrilled to announce the launch of the Bret Talley Comeback Award, a prestigious scholarship program aimed at recognizing and supporting individuals who have overcome significant setbacks in their lives to achieve success. The award seeks to provide financial assistance to a deserving individual who has triumphed over adversity.

The Bret Talley Comeback Award will grant $1,000 to one exceptional winner who has turned their life around after facing challenging circumstances. The award aims to reward individuals who have demonstrated resilience, perseverance, and the ability to overcome detrimental events to achieve personal growth and success.

Applicants for the Bret Talley Comeback Award by the Talley Digital Media leader should be current university students in the United States or high school students who plan to enroll in a university. However, individuals from all walks of life who have experienced a significant setback and have successfully rebuilt their lives are encouraged to apply.

To apply for the scholarship, interested individuals must submit a creative essay of under 1000 words that addresses the following prompt:

"Explain the setback that you experienced in your life, and how you overcame adversity and turned your life around on the road to success."

The deadline to apply for the Bret Talley Comeback Award is November 15, 2023. A panel of judges will evaluate the essays and select one winner based on the creativity, depth, and compelling nature of their response to the prompt.

To apply, students should email their essay in Word Doc format to [email protected]. Along with the essay, applicants must include their full name (including the name in the file name), contact number, email address, name of school, enrollment and graduation date, personal bio, and GPA.

The winner of the Bret Talley Comeback Award will be announced on December 15, 2023. The scholarship program represents Bret Talley's commitment to celebrating resilience, personal growth, and the transformative power of overcoming adversity.

For more information about Talley Digital Media and the Bret Talley Comeback Award and its application process, please visit https://brettalleycomebackaward.com.

