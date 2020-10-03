Talley Finishes Strong For First Career Victory At Bassmaster Elite Event On Guntersville

B.A.S.S.

Oct 03, 2020

SCOTTSBORO, Ala., Oct. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank Talley has dreamed of winning a top-level professional bass tournament his entire life.

But with three small children at home, he kept that dream in his back pocket for two decades in favor of coaching youth sports teams, fishing local tournaments and just being a good husband and dad.

Frank Talley, of Temple, Texas, has won the 2020 NOCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake Guntersville with a four-day total of 64 pounds, 3 ounces.

Saturday, at age 45, the second-year Elite Series pro affectionately known as "Frank the Tank" saw his dream come true, weighing in 18 pounds, 2 ounces of bass during the final round to win the NOCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake Guntersville with a four-day total of 64-3.

Talley earned $100,000 and the cheers and tears of his family, who drove 14 hours through the night Friday from their home in Temple, Texas, to be there for his big moment.

"I was perfectly fine with just raising my kids — that's why we had kids," Talley said. "Finally, when my youngest boy got into high school, my kids and my wife kind of had an intervention. That sat me down and said, 'You're gonna go do this.'

"That's what helped me understand it was OK to finally go and chase this dream — and they're the reason I'm standing here with this trophy now."

Good fishing instincts also played a role in Talley's success, especially with a key decision he made before his first cast Saturday morning.

Beginning the final round in sixth place with 46-1, Talley intended to make the same run upriver from the launch site at Goose Pond Colony that he's been making all week. But he said a "gut feeling" caused him to stop on a small stretch of eelgrass before he reached his trusty spot — and the almost-immediate payoff was a 5-pound largemouth that put him in the lead to stay.

"It just looked right," Talley said of the spot he started on Saturday. "On the first cast, I caught a 10-incher. Then about six casts later, I caught that 5-pounder. I boat-flipped that fish — I didn't realize it was that big.

"I fished the entire length of that bank and ended up catching a limit there, which included the second big fish I caught, about a 4-pounder."

Talley did most of his damage on that early-morning stretch with the same lure he's been using during the early morning hours all week — a 1/2-ounce Strike King Thunder Cricket in green pumpkin. His trailer for most of the week was a Strike King Rage Swimmer in pumpkin with a pearl belly. But when he ran out of those, he switched to a Strike King Blade Minnow in green pumpkin with the tail tinted chartreuse with Spike-It dye.

He said the bait accounted for 95% of his weight this week.

"I've made most of the money I've made this year with that Thunder Cricket," said Talley, who has now made five straight Top 40 cuts on the Elite Series. "Long ago, I was a West Coast guy and I know how to do all of the deep-water drop-shot fishing and all of that. But that's how I like to fish.

"I like to be up around shallow cover, and that Thunder Cricket gets the job done up there."

Talley fished the bait on a 7-foot, 3-inch Lew's Magnum Hammer Rod with a medium-heavy action and a Lew's Custom Pro 6.8:1 reel spooled with 17-pound Strike King Tour Grade fluorocarbon. He said the reel was "not too fast, not too slow," which makes it perfect for the motion of the vibrating jig.

When the fishing slowed on the Thunder Cricket — and he wanted a change of pace that might produce a bigger bite — he switched to a white Strike King Sexy Frog that he modified with a plopper-style tail to help it cause more commotion on the water's surface.

Talley fished the frog on a 7-2 Lew's rod and a Lew's Pro-Ti baitcasting reel spooled with 50-pound Strike King Braid.

"I ended up catching several big ones on that frog this week," he said. "It was the perfect change-of-pace bait when I wanted to go looking for one good fish."

Talley's Saturday catch of 18-2 was his best of a week that included limits of 14-3 Wednesday, 16-5 Thursday and 15-9 Friday. Unlike many of the pros who felt like Guntersville was fishing a little tired after a week of pressure, Talley said he thought things were just starting to get right.

"I was just fishing eelgrass walls, and there was no rhyme or reason for why they were on one and not the other," Talley said. "It could have been bait, could have been current.

"But whatever it is, they're chomping now. I think they're finally getting adjusted to this weather, and it's about to be really, really good."

The win moved Talley into 26th place in the Bassmaster Angler of the Year standings, putting him in good position to reach the 2021 Bassmaster Classic. His fellow Texan Clark Wendlandt took the AOY lead with 503 points, followed by Japanese rookie Taku Ito (478) and Minnesota veteran Seth Feider (466).

Another Texas pro, Chris Zaldain of Fort Worth, earned $1,500 for catching the Phoenix Boats Big Bass of the week — an 8-6 largemouth he landed on Day 1.

A pair of South Carolina anglers claimed Toyota Bonus Bucks prize money. Brandon Cobb took home $3,000 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program, and Jason Williamson earned $2,000 for being the second-highest placing entrant.

The tournament was hosted by the City of Scottsboro.

Finish

Name

Hometown

Total lbs-oz

Earnings

1

Frank Talley

Temple, TX

64-03

$100,000

2

Randy Sullivan

Breckenridge, TX

61-15

$25,000

3

Luke Palmer

Coalgate, OK

61-02

$20,000

4

Wes Logan

Springville, AL

60-14

$15,000

5

Kyle Welcher

Opelika, AL

59-15

$16,000

6

Bob Downey

Hudson, WI

58-14

$16,000

7

Stetson Blaylock

Benton, AR

57-01

$15,000

8

Brandon Cobb 

Greenwood, SC

56-13

$15,000

9

Scott Canterbury

Odenville, AL

53-10

$15,000

10

Chad Morgenthaler

Reeds Spring, MO

50-01

$15,000

11

Seth Feider            

New Market, MN

43-05

$12,000

12

Drew Cook

Cairo, GA

43-03

$12,000

13

Cory Johnston          

Cavan, Ontario CANADA

42-15

$12,000

14

Bill Weidler            

Helena, AL

42-03

$12,000

15

Carl Jocumsen

Queensland AUSTRALIA

42-02

$12,000

16

Jason Williamson          

Wagener, SC

41-11

$10,000

17

Brandon Card            

Salisbury, NC

41-01

$10,000

18

Micah Frazier        

Newnan, GA

41-00

$10,000

19

Hank Cherry Jr            

Lincolnton, NC

40-06

$10,000

20

Steve Kennedy        

Auburn, AL

39-11

$10,000

21

Clark Wendlandt

Leander, TX

39-05

$10,000

22

Chris Zaldain

Fort Worth, TX

39-00

$11,000

23

Brock Mosley      

Collinsville, MS

38-14

$10,000

24

Garrett Paquette            

Canton, MI

38-10

$10,000

25

Clent Davis        

Montevallo, AL

38-05

$10,000

26

Tyler Rivet          

Raceland, LA

37-10

$10,000

27

Todd Auten        

Lake Wylie, SC

37-03

$10,000

28

Jeff Gustafson

Keewatin, Ontario CANADA

36-03

$10,000

29

Jay Yelas        

Lincoln City, OR

35-00

$10,000

30

Skylar Hamilton            

Dandridge, TN

34-15

$10,000

31

Mike Huff              

Corbin, KY

34-11

$10,000

32

Matt Arey          

Shelby, NC

34-06

$10,000

33

Kyle Monti              

Okeechobee, FL

34-04

$10,000

34

Chris Johnston          

Peterborough, Ontario CANADA

33-12

$10,000

35

David Mullins          

Mt. Carmel, TN

32-06

$10,000

36

Randy Pierson

Oakdale, CA

31-13

$10,000

37

Hunter Shryock        

Newcomerstown, OH

30-14

$10,000

38

Gerald Swindle          

Guntersville, AL

30-12

$10,000

39

Taku Ito

Chiba, JAPAN

30-05

$10,000

40

Austin Felix          

Eden Prairie, MN

22-04

$10,000

41

Brett Preuett             

Monroe, LA

21-08

$7,500

42

Brian Snowden              

Reeds Spring, MO

21-07

$7,500

43

Cliff Prince

Palatka, FL

21-02

$7,500

44

Jake Whitaker        

Fairview, NC

21-00

$7,500

45

David Fritts

Lexington, NC

20-11

$7,500

46

Rick Morris          

Lake Gaston, VA

20-08

$5,000

47

Bryan Schmitt            

Deale, MD

20-08

$6,000

48

Buddy Gross      

Chickamauga, GA

20-07

$5,000

49

Matt Herren            

Ashville, AL

20-04

$2,500

50

Shane LeHew      

Catawba, NC

20-01

$2,500

