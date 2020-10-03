Talley Finishes Strong For First Career Victory At Bassmaster Elite Event On Guntersville

Saturday, at age 45, the second-year Elite Series pro affectionately known as "Frank the Tank" saw his dream come true, weighing in 18 pounds, 2 ounces of bass during the final round to win the NOCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake Guntersville with a four-day total of 64-3.

Talley earned $100,000 and the cheers and tears of his family, who drove 14 hours through the night Friday from their home in Temple, Texas, to be there for his big moment.

"I was perfectly fine with just raising my kids — that's why we had kids," Talley said. "Finally, when my youngest boy got into high school, my kids and my wife kind of had an intervention. That sat me down and said, 'You're gonna go do this.'

"That's what helped me understand it was OK to finally go and chase this dream — and they're the reason I'm standing here with this trophy now."

Good fishing instincts also played a role in Talley's success, especially with a key decision he made before his first cast Saturday morning.

Beginning the final round in sixth place with 46-1, Talley intended to make the same run upriver from the launch site at Goose Pond Colony that he's been making all week. But he said a "gut feeling" caused him to stop on a small stretch of eelgrass before he reached his trusty spot — and the almost-immediate payoff was a 5-pound largemouth that put him in the lead to stay.

"It just looked right," Talley said of the spot he started on Saturday. "On the first cast, I caught a 10-incher. Then about six casts later, I caught that 5-pounder. I boat-flipped that fish — I didn't realize it was that big.

"I fished the entire length of that bank and ended up catching a limit there, which included the second big fish I caught, about a 4-pounder."

Talley did most of his damage on that early-morning stretch with the same lure he's been using during the early morning hours all week — a 1/2-ounce Strike King Thunder Cricket in green pumpkin. His trailer for most of the week was a Strike King Rage Swimmer in pumpkin with a pearl belly. But when he ran out of those, he switched to a Strike King Blade Minnow in green pumpkin with the tail tinted chartreuse with Spike-It dye.

He said the bait accounted for 95% of his weight this week.

"I've made most of the money I've made this year with that Thunder Cricket," said Talley, who has now made five straight Top 40 cuts on the Elite Series. "Long ago, I was a West Coast guy and I know how to do all of the deep-water drop-shot fishing and all of that. But that's how I like to fish.

"I like to be up around shallow cover, and that Thunder Cricket gets the job done up there."

Talley fished the bait on a 7-foot, 3-inch Lew's Magnum Hammer Rod with a medium-heavy action and a Lew's Custom Pro 6.8:1 reel spooled with 17-pound Strike King Tour Grade fluorocarbon. He said the reel was "not too fast, not too slow," which makes it perfect for the motion of the vibrating jig.

When the fishing slowed on the Thunder Cricket — and he wanted a change of pace that might produce a bigger bite — he switched to a white Strike King Sexy Frog that he modified with a plopper-style tail to help it cause more commotion on the water's surface.

Talley fished the frog on a 7-2 Lew's rod and a Lew's Pro-Ti baitcasting reel spooled with 50-pound Strike King Braid.

"I ended up catching several big ones on that frog this week," he said. "It was the perfect change-of-pace bait when I wanted to go looking for one good fish."

Talley's Saturday catch of 18-2 was his best of a week that included limits of 14-3 Wednesday, 16-5 Thursday and 15-9 Friday. Unlike many of the pros who felt like Guntersville was fishing a little tired after a week of pressure, Talley said he thought things were just starting to get right.

"I was just fishing eelgrass walls, and there was no rhyme or reason for why they were on one and not the other," Talley said. "It could have been bait, could have been current.

"But whatever it is, they're chomping now. I think they're finally getting adjusted to this weather, and it's about to be really, really good."

The win moved Talley into 26th place in the Bassmaster Angler of the Year standings, putting him in good position to reach the 2021 Bassmaster Classic. His fellow Texan Clark Wendlandt took the AOY lead with 503 points, followed by Japanese rookie Taku Ito (478) and Minnesota veteran Seth Feider (466).

Another Texas pro, Chris Zaldain of Fort Worth, earned $1,500 for catching the Phoenix Boats Big Bass of the week — an 8-6 largemouth he landed on Day 1.

A pair of South Carolina anglers claimed Toyota Bonus Bucks prize money. Brandon Cobb took home $3,000 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program, and Jason Williamson earned $2,000 for being the second-highest placing entrant.

The tournament was hosted by the City of Scottsboro.

Finish Name Hometown Total lbs-oz Earnings 1 Frank Talley Temple, TX 64-03 $100,000 2 Randy Sullivan Breckenridge, TX 61-15 $25,000 3 Luke Palmer Coalgate, OK 61-02 $20,000 4 Wes Logan Springville, AL 60-14 $15,000 5 Kyle Welcher Opelika, AL 59-15 $16,000 6 Bob Downey Hudson, WI 58-14 $16,000 7 Stetson Blaylock Benton, AR 57-01 $15,000 8 Brandon Cobb Greenwood, SC 56-13 $15,000 9 Scott Canterbury Odenville, AL 53-10 $15,000 10 Chad Morgenthaler Reeds Spring, MO 50-01 $15,000 11 Seth Feider New Market, MN 43-05 $12,000 12 Drew Cook Cairo, GA 43-03 $12,000 13 Cory Johnston Cavan, Ontario CANADA 42-15 $12,000 14 Bill Weidler Helena, AL 42-03 $12,000 15 Carl Jocumsen Queensland AUSTRALIA 42-02 $12,000 16 Jason Williamson Wagener, SC 41-11 $10,000 17 Brandon Card Salisbury, NC 41-01 $10,000 18 Micah Frazier Newnan, GA 41-00 $10,000 19 Hank Cherry Jr Lincolnton, NC 40-06 $10,000 20 Steve Kennedy Auburn, AL 39-11 $10,000 21 Clark Wendlandt Leander, TX 39-05 $10,000 22 Chris Zaldain Fort Worth, TX 39-00 $11,000 23 Brock Mosley Collinsville, MS 38-14 $10,000 24 Garrett Paquette Canton, MI 38-10 $10,000 25 Clent Davis Montevallo, AL 38-05 $10,000 26 Tyler Rivet Raceland, LA 37-10 $10,000 27 Todd Auten Lake Wylie, SC 37-03 $10,000 28 Jeff Gustafson Keewatin, Ontario CANADA 36-03 $10,000 29 Jay Yelas Lincoln City, OR 35-00 $10,000 30 Skylar Hamilton Dandridge, TN 34-15 $10,000 31 Mike Huff Corbin, KY 34-11 $10,000 32 Matt Arey Shelby, NC 34-06 $10,000 33 Kyle Monti Okeechobee, FL 34-04 $10,000 34 Chris Johnston Peterborough, Ontario CANADA 33-12 $10,000 35 David Mullins Mt. Carmel, TN 32-06 $10,000 36 Randy Pierson Oakdale, CA 31-13 $10,000 37 Hunter Shryock Newcomerstown, OH 30-14 $10,000 38 Gerald Swindle Guntersville, AL 30-12 $10,000 39 Taku Ito Chiba, JAPAN 30-05 $10,000 40 Austin Felix Eden Prairie, MN 22-04 $10,000 41 Brett Preuett Monroe, LA 21-08 $7,500 42 Brian Snowden Reeds Spring, MO 21-07 $7,500 43 Cliff Prince Palatka, FL 21-02 $7,500 44 Jake Whitaker Fairview, NC 21-00 $7,500 45 David Fritts Lexington, NC 20-11 $7,500 46 Rick Morris Lake Gaston, VA 20-08 $5,000 47 Bryan Schmitt Deale, MD 20-08 $6,000 48 Buddy Gross Chickamauga, GA 20-07 $5,000 49 Matt Herren Ashville, AL 20-04 $2,500 50 Shane LeHew Catawba, NC 20-01 $2,500

