Tallgrass Energy GP LP Expected to Be Added to the Alerian Index Series

Special rebalancings are triggered by corporate actions such as mergers, bankruptcies, and liquidations. Pending unitholder approval, TEP will cease to trade due to its merger with TEGP. If approved, the rebalancing will take place one full trading day after the issuance of a press release indicating all needed merger votes have passed.

Upon closing of the proposed merger, TEGP is expected to change its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TGE".

The indices will be rebalanced in accordance with its existing methodology. Constituent additions to and deletions from the index do not reflect an opinion by Alerian on the investment merits of the respective securities.

About Alerian

Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and energy infrastructure. Its benchmarks, including the flagship Alerian MLP Index (AMZ), are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of May 31, 2018, over $15 billion is directly tied to the Alerian Index Series through exchange-traded funds and notes, separately managed accounts, and structured products. For more information, including index values and constituents, research content, and announcements regarding rebalancings, please visit alerian.com.

