Tallwave Expands to Dallas, Grows Customer Experience Leadership in Region

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tallwave, a leading customer experience design company, today announced it has expanded to Dallas. The Arizona-based company provides full-scale customer experience (CX) services to companies who want to strengthen their brand and product design, customer acquisition and retention.

"Our goal, first and foremost, has been to help companies embrace the human side of business by helping them connect to their customers," said Jeffrey Pruitt, co-founder and CEO of Tallwave. "Our expansion in Dallas will enable us to work side-by-side with our clients in the region so that together we can help build stellar customer experiences for their brand."

Tallwave's new location is opening with a team of senior employees from the Dallas-metro area with additional hires expected.

"We're thrilled to be expanding to Dallas because it's home to an exceptional pool of talent," said Robert Wallace, partner and vice president of corporate development. "The robust business environment, tech ecosystem and universities in the area make for an innovative community, and we are thrilled to now be a part of it."

Tallwave has recently collaborated with notable companies such as Algolia, Banner Health, Pet Supplies Plus, and Cox Media. The company has seen more demand than ever from organizations wanting to deepen customer engagement, drive revenue, and build customer loyalty.

The expansion to Dallas is the latest milestone in the company's ongoing streak of achievements. Tallwave's fifth appearance on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies and their recent rebrand highlights the company's growth and dedication to its clients, innovation, and customer experience.

About Tallwave

