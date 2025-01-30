TALLY ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES JESUS TERRONES AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Tally Energy Services, "Tally", a leading provider of innovative solutions for the oil and gas industry, today announced Jesus Terrones as Chief Executive Officer. Terrones succeeds Chris Dorros, who co-founded the company in 2017.

Terrones is a seasoned executive with over a decade of experience in the oil and gas industry, most recently serving as Vice President of Special Projects at Weatherford International. He previously held leadership positions at Innovex Downhole Solutions and Cameron International, which was later acquired by Schlumberger. Terrones' experience is complemented by a distinguished military background. He is a graduate of the Harvard Business School (2008) and the United States Military Academy at West Point (1999). After West Point, Terrones went to the United States Army Flight School, and graduated as an AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopter pilot. In 2002, he deployed to Bagram, Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

"I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to lead Tally into a new era of growth. Our vision is clear: Deliver proven, fit-for-purpose solutions, increasing recovery while lowering operational costs," said Terrones. "By leveraging our expertise in these critical domains, we will not only drive growth but also shape the future of the oil and gas industry, delivering value to our stakeholders and contributing to a more efficient energy landscape," said Jesus Terrones.

Founded in 2017 with the goal of Making Better Wells, Tally is backed by a consortium of private equity and family offices. Focused on artificial lift, completion tools, and digital solutions, the company provides fit-for-purpose solutions that effectively increase recovery while lowering operational costs.

"Jesus's leadership, combined with his experience in manufacturing, sales, and operations complements Tally's mission of innovative growth and delivering cutting-edge solutions. I am confident that under his direction, the company will not only continue its legacy of success but also set new benchmarks for excellence in the oil and gas industry," said Tally's Chairman Doug Foshee.

About Tally Energy Services

Tally Energy Services is a private-equity backed firm focused on North America shale. With a solid buy and build strategy, the firm seeks innovative US companies in technical oilfield products and services with opportunities for growth, consolidation, and differentiation. Through strategic guidance, its pragmatic approach and operational expertise, Tally Energy drives transformation that unlocks each company's potential with a long-term goal of achieving best-case outcomes for its businesses and investors. To learn more, visit: www.tallyenergy.com.

