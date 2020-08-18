Tally-Ho™ Brand Brings Health Benefits to Pets, Launching Functional Water Enhancers for Dogs

In line with the perspective that pets are family, Tally-Ho™ water enhancers use familiar ingredients, like Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Zinc. With just a squeeze of Tally-Ho™, dogs get a flavor-packed functional beverage at home or on-the-go. Tally-Ho™ brand helps create an opportunity to be proactive in caring for pets' health—the Tally-Ho™ line of products features three types of daily-use water enhancers, each with a unique functional benefit and delicious flavor, and each made with active ingredients:

Oral Health – Get closer to your pup with confidence! Available in perky mint flavor, Tally-Ho™ Oral Health features zinc and mint to support a proactive approach to help maintain plaque-free teeth and fresher breath.

– Get closer to your pup with confidence! Available in perky mint flavor, Tally-Ho™ Oral Health features zinc and mint to support a proactive approach to help maintain plaque-free teeth and fresher breath. Emotional Health – Chill out with your pooch. Help your dog feel calm, cool and collected with Tally-Ho™ Emotional Health in savory chicken flavor that features L-Theanine, an amino acid that promotes calm and alert behavior with no drowsiness.

– Chill out with your pooch. Help your dog feel calm, cool and collected with Tally-Ho™ Emotional Health in savory chicken flavor that features L-Theanine, an amino acid that promotes calm and alert behavior with no drowsiness. Immune Health – Fuel your dog's immune system for all of life's special moments. Add a boost of vitamins C, E, and zinc with Tally-Ho™ Immune Health in a super salmon flavored water enhancer.

"We believe that our pets bring out the best in us and deserve the best from us. That's why we created Tally-Ho,™ a brand that gives our pets a seat at the table with products that show them how much we love them," said Santi Proano, Director of Lighthouse Incubator at Ocean Spray. "Our functional water enhancers promote emotional, oral, or immune health and are crafted to taste delicious and go down easy. Tally-Ho™ is dedicated to creating effective products to enhance the lives of our pets and inspire meaningful shared experiences with our furry companions."

Tally-Ho™ was developed by Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.'s Lighthouse Incubator, which was created by the farmer-owned cooperative last year to accelerate accessible health and wellness-focused innovation. With the Tally-Ho™ brand, Ocean Spray continues its mission of connecting farms to families – pets included – for a better life.

Tally-Ho™ products have launched as a pilot test in Boston, Massachusetts at all Polkadog locations in the area and at Pet World in Natick. In addition, Tally-Ho™ products can be found on crowdfunding website Indiegogo. TallyHo™ products are offered at $6.99/MRP per bottle, with each bottle lasting approximately two weeks depending on the size of the dog.

For more information about Tally-Ho™ brand, visit www.tallyhopets.com and follow Tally-Ho™ brand @tallyhopets on Instagram.

About Tally-Ho ™:

Tally-Ho™ is a lifestyle brand of functional water enhancers for dogs that helps strengthen the bond between you and your pet. By creating opportunities for deeper connection through convenient, shared experiences that promote health and wellness, Tally-Ho™ brand helps unleash a greater humanity from us all. Tally-Ho™ brand was developed by Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.'s Lighthouse Incubator.

About OceanSpray:

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, nutritious products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to the power of good—creating good, nutritious food that has a direct and powerful impact for the health of people and planet. All for good. Good for all. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com

