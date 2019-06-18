Tally Raises $50 Million Series C Led By Andreessen Horowitz to Fully Automate Consumers' Financial Lives

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tally, a leading financial automation company, today announced it has received $50 million in Series C funding led by Andreessen Horowitz ("a16z"), bringing its total amount raised to $92 million. Previous investors Kleiner Perkins, Shasta Ventures, Cowboy Ventures and Sway Ventures also participated. The funds will be used to grow the business and build out a completely automated consumer finance platform that will reduce the time and stress it takes people to reach their financial goals. Angela Strange, general partner at a16z, will join Tally's board of directors.

"We take automation for granted in so many areas of our lives, but automation has been slow to come to financial services," said Strange. "Too many Americans are drowning in credit card debt, in large part because the system is too complex — by design. Tally has built trust with consumers as their automated debt manager, a first but significant step towards providing that full financial roadmap, and putting billions back in consumers' pockets. We are thrilled to be partnering with the Tally team."

"Tally's end goal is to automate people's entire financial lives," said Jason Brown, Tally CEO and co-founder. "We are excited to get the backing of a16z to provide a service that makes optimum financial decisions for people based on their objectives — and then actually takes action on their behalf to see those goals through. We believe this is the future, and we are excited to deliver this new and improved approach."

Founded in 2015, Tally's mission is to make people less stressed and better off financially. It started by building the first and only automated debt manager and has saved people millions of dollars in interest and late fees to date. In May 2019, Tally launched a completely free automated savings service, Tally Save , that rewards good financial habits and helps people save effortlessly. For more information, visit www.meettally.com .

About Tally

Tally is a consumer tech company pioneering full-service financial automation to help people achieve their financial goals. Founded in 2015, the company is democratizing financial services to put billions of dollars back in people's pockets. It built the first fully automated debt manager to help people overcome credit card debt and provides a completely free automated savings service, Tally Save. Tally's vision is to automate people's entire financial lives so they can worry about money less and do what they love more.

