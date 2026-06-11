Tally Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Databricks

Powering the Future of Revenue Cycle Management

A defining move in Tally's Data-First Strategy — giving healthcare providers faster answers, stronger compliance, and a platform built to grow with them

CABIN JOHN, Md., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tally, Inc., an AI-native Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) company built on a production-data-first architecture, today announced a 3-year agreement with Databricks, the data and AI company. The partnership is a core component of Tally's Data-First Strategy and will directly improve how Tally's customers manage revenue, reduce administrative burden, and get the insights they need to run their organizations more effectively.

"This agreement is a clear signal that we are accelerating our Data-First Strategy with the expectation that Tally's trusted data and AI-driven products and services are an indispensable part of every healthcare organization we serve. At the heart of Tally's approach is a simple idea: every claim we work, every prior authorization we process, and every denial we resolve makes our platform more predictive for every client we serve. The Databricks Intelligence Platform gives us the infrastructure to turn that growing data asset into real-time intelligence — so our clients benefit not just from what Tally does today, but from everything Tally has learned across every payer interaction to date. We are confident this partnership will enable Tally to innovate with emergent agentic capabilities while maintaining the data security and compliance controls that enterprise healthcare demands."

— Peter Van Riper, CEO, Tally, Inc.

"Tally represents the next generation of AI-native healthcare companies building with data and governance at the core. Databricks is excited to support their Data and AI First Strategy on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform."

— Josh Lillie, Director – Startups, Databricks

What This Means for Tally's Customers

Tally's model is built on a principle that most RCM vendors can't replicate: the more claims Tally works on behalf of a client, the more its platform learns about how their specific payers adjudicate, deny, and pay — across prior authorizations, eligibility, and AR follow-up. Over time, that accumulated knowledge becomes a proprietary asset that works for every client Tally serves.

The Databricks platform gives Tally the infrastructure to scale and operationalize that asset — delivering capabilities that were previously out of reach for most healthcare revenue teams:

A platform that gets smarter with every claim. As Tally processes more claims across more payers, its payer behavior intelligence deepens. Clients benefit from pattern recognition built across thousands of prior interactions with the same payers — not just their own history.





As Tally processes more claims across more payers, its payer behavior intelligence deepens. Clients benefit from pattern recognition built across thousands of prior interactions with the same payers — not just their own history. Faster onboarding for new clients. A standardized, enterprise-grade data foundation means new healthcare organizations can be up and running faster, with confidence in the accuracy and security of their data from the start.





A standardized, enterprise-grade data foundation means new healthcare organizations can be up and running faster, with confidence in the accuracy and security of their data from the start. A platform that scales with you. As Tally's customers grow — adding locations, payers, and service lines — the Databricks platform scales with them, eliminating the performance bottlenecks that slow down expanding organizations.





As Tally's customers grow — adding locations, payers, and service lines — the Databricks platform scales with them, eliminating the performance bottlenecks that slow down expanding organizations. Compliance built in, not bolted on. Tally's platform meets HIPAA and enterprise security requirements from day one, so providers can focus on patient care rather than paperwork in vendor audits.





Tally's platform meets HIPAA and enterprise security requirements from day one, so providers can focus on patient care rather than paperwork in vendor audits. Ask questions, get answers instantly. Instead of waiting for reports, Tally's users can query their revenue data in plain English — "What's my denial rate this month?" or "Which payers are taking the longest to pay?" — and get immediate, accurate answers.

Tally is implementing the platform with eSolutionsFirst, LLC, a data and AI consultancy and trusted implementation partner.

"Tally's Data-First commitment is truly a model for how modern AI-driven healthcare companies should be built. We're honored to help bring it to life with our partners at Databricks."

— Srini Satrasala, eSolutionsFirst, LLC

About Tally, Inc.

Tally is an AI-native Revenue Cycle Management company built on a production-data-first architecture. Every claim Tally works and every payer interaction it resolves feeds a proprietary intelligence layer that makes the platform more predictive over time — for every client it serves. Headquartered in Cabin John, Maryland, Tally serves healthcare providers ranging from independent practices to multi-site organizations across behavioral health, dental, DME, and infusion.

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 20,000 organizations worldwide and over 60% of the Fortune 500 rely on Databricks to build and scale data and AI apps, analytics and agents. Headquartered in San Francisco with 30+ offices around the globe, Databricks offers a unified platform that includes Lakebase, Genie, Agent Bricks, Lakeflow, Lakehouse, and Unity Catalog.

About eSolutionsFirst, LLC

eSolutionsFirst is a data and AI professional services firm specializing in enterprise data platform implementations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with offices across the U.S. and India.

SOURCE Tally, Inc.