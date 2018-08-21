Talman Consultants Hires Controller

"Talman has nearly tripled in size since its founding in 2016," said Katherine Latham, managing partner of Talman. "As we strive to best meet the evolving needs of our clients, partners and employees, Amanda brings a wealth of experience in strategic business and financial planning. She will help us manage our future growth, expand in other markets, expand with other utility providers, pursue local and state WBE and DBE contracts, and scale the business successfully."

Smelser is a seasoned financial professional who brings 20 years of experience in corporate strategy, business planning, performance measurement, financial oversight and controls. She will be responsible for all aspects of financial management including short- and long-term business planning, regulatory and financial reporting, tax and compliance, budgets and forecasting and internal cost control management.

"Amanda has extensive knowledge and hands-on experience working with start-ups and entrepreneurial companies to drive growth-oriented strategies," added Latham. "Her financial acumen will serve Talman and our clients well as we look to continue our growth and drive financial and operational excellence within Talman."

Smelser joined the firm February 15th after having worked as a Consultant and Vice President of Finance with a startup private equity firm, alternative asset management, and development companies for the past seven years. She's worn many hats including the development of business and finance strategies, policies, standards and controls as well as monthly, quarterly and annual financial and tax reporting, audit and compliance, and budget and forecasts.

Prior to that, she was Assistant Vice President of Finance for Strategic Capital Partners where she handled business and finance strategies, controls related to corporate finance and financial risk and cash management. She began her career at NBD Bank before becoming a Portfolio Manager for 40|86 Advisors.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join Talman's leadership team at such an exciting time," said Smelser. "I believe my practical experience in a variety of financial and operational disciplines will be a valuable asset as Talman continues to navigate the complex opportunities and challenges that come with planning for continued growth, expansion and success within the industry."

A resident of Elmhurst, IL, she is married with children. Smelser has a B.S. in Accounting from Indiana University.

About Talman Consultants

Talman Consultants is a WBE and DBE-certified civil engineering design consulting firm. We specialize in underground utility infrastructure management. Talman's team of multi-disciplined designers, engineers and project managers has built tools, knowledge and processes to help utility leaders optimize and manage complex infrastructure projects from "Concept to Construction".

Talman serves as a strategic partner for utility leaders, helping them make smarter investment decisions to secure competitive advantage, based on a wealth of knowledge in both the design and construction of complex infrastructure projects.

Talman provides consulting, engineering design and review, regulatory compliance, leadership consensus building™, project life cycle optimization, permit acquisition, construction oversight, and restoration services. For more information visit: www.talmanconsultants.com.

SOURCE Talman Consultants, LLC

