Talman Consultants, LLC Announces Katherine Latham as Panelist at Women STEM Entrepreneurs Breakfast

Since founding the firm in June 2016, Latham is dedicated to becoming an agent of change in male dominated engineering. As managing partner, she is responsible for business operations, client relationships and project management oversight. Latham's fresh approach has resonated with clients. Latham was featured in the March edition of Civil Engineering Magazine in its Next Step forum.

Talman is working with the leading telecommunications providers to bring next generation 5G wireless service to Chicago. Last year, revenues grew by 300%, and next year's projection exceeds that rate. A staff of four people grew to 30 with plans to add a dozen more in 2018.

The inaugural Breakfast Forum is the brainchild of Mae C Whiteside, P.E., President and CEO of CKL Engineers, LLC in Chicago, Illinois. Entrepreneurship is the discussion topic and will feature successful women STEM entrepreneurs sharing company growth stories and industry challenges.

Three-time Emmy and Peabody award-winning journalist Darlene Hill (Good Day Chicago and Fox 32 News Chicago) is the event moderator. Panelists include, Erica Douglas, known as Sister Scientist, is the Founder and CEO of mSEED Group; Tammera L. Holmes, Entrepreneur & President/CEO of Chicago-based AeroStar Consulting Corporation; Katherine Latham, Founder and Managing Partner of Talman Consultants, LLC.; Lori L. Quigg, PE, President/CEO of Springfield-based Quigg Engineering Inc.; and Harvind Singh, Executive Vice President of Singh and Associates, Inc.

Talman Consultants, LLC is a WBE and DBE-certified engineering design consulting firm specializing in telecommunications and utility infrastructure management. Talman serves as a strategic partner for utility leaders, helping them make smarter investment decisions to secure competitive advantage.

CKL Engineers, LLC provides civil engineering, inspection and construction management services for aviation, roadway and transit projects. It has a strong focus on safety and quality. For information visit: www.ckleng.com.

