Talman Consultants Moves to Landmark Chicago Board of Trade Building

Led by managing partner Katherine Latham and partner James Norton, Talman experienced tremendous growth since its inception in 2016. The firm has tripled in size and partners with many of the industry's leading utility providers including Crown Castle, Verizon, Comcast and NPL Construction.

"Our Talman team is constantly looking to innovate and improve the services we provide to our clients. Our new offices will allow us to leverage technology and collaborate in new ways," says Latham. "It also provides a terrific foundation as we continue to scale our operations to handle additional work and expand into new markets."

Talman's proprietary business model was developed through the firm's work in Chicago's increasingly challenging utilities marketplace. The resulting tools, processes, and best practices help client partners optimize projects of any scale and in any market. In addition to Illinois, Talman is currently licensed in Indiana, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin. Plans are underway to be licensed in 12 additional states by the end of 2018.

Added Norton, "The move provides Talman an important opportunity to customize our space and technology to support our multi-disciplinary teams, proprietary design and project management tools."

Talman places a heavy emphasis on hiring and retaining top talent, focusing on identifying and developing a new breed of designers and engineers who are both technically and business savvy. This combination enables Talman to deliver on its promise to optimize complex projects from "Concept to Construction." Talman's ranked #4 in the 2018 Best Places to Work in Illinois.

About Talman Consultants



Talman Consultants is a WBE and DBE-certified engineering design consulting firm specializing in underground utility infrastructure management. Talman's team of multi-disciplined designers, engineers and project managers has built tools, knowledge and processes to help utility leaders optimize and manage complex infrastructure projects from "Concept to Construction".

Talman provides consulting, engineering design and review, regulatory compliance, leadership consensus building™, project life cycle optimization, permit acquisition, construction oversight, and restoration services. www.talmanconsultants.com.

SOURCE Talman Consultants, LLC

Related Links

http://www.talmanconsultants.com

