Talman Consultants Moves to Landmark Chicago Board of Trade Building

Led by managing partner Katherine Latham and partner James Norton, Talman experienced tremendous growth since its inception in 2016. The firm has tripled in size and partners with many of the industry's leading utility providers including Crown Castle, Verizon, Comcast and NPL Construction.

"Our Talman team is constantly looking to innovate and improve the services we provide to our clients. Our new offices will allow us to leverage technology and collaborate in new ways," says Latham. "It also provides a terrific foundation as we continue to scale our operations to handle additional work and expand into new markets."

Talman's proprietary business model was developed through the firm's work in Chicago's increasingly challenging utilities marketplace. The resulting tools, processes, and best practices help client partners optimize projects of any scale and in any market. In addition to Illinois, Talman is currently licensed in Indiana, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin. Plans are underway to be licensed in 12 additional states by the end of 2018.

Added Norton, "The move provides Talman an important opportunity to customize our space and technology to support our multi-disciplinary teams, proprietary design and project management tools."

About Talman Consultants

Talman Consultants is a WBE and DBE-certified engineering design consulting firm specializing in underground utility infrastructure management. Talman's team of multi-disciplined designers, engineers and project managers has built tools, knowledge and processes to help utility leaders optimize and manage complex infrastructure projects from "Concept to Construction".

Talman serves as a strategic partner for utility leaders, helping them make smarter investment decisions to secure competitive advantage, based on a wealth of knowledge in both the design and construction of complex infrastructure projects. Talman ranked #4 in the 2018 Best Places to Work in Illinois program in 2018.

Talman provides consulting, engineering design and review, regulatory compliance, leadership consensus building™, project life cycle optimization, permit acquisition, construction oversight, and restoration services.

More information at: www.talmanconsultants.com.

About Chicago Board of Trade Building



The landmark Chicago Board of Trade Building has been a monument to achievement since it first appeared on the Chicago skyline in 1930. A towering art deco presence in the thriving heart of downtown Chicago, the building's iconic stature has been immortalized in film and popular culture. The building is managed by GlenStar Properties. More at: 141wjackson.com

About GlenStar Properties



GlenStar Properties has acquired an impressive portfolio of high-profile properties as well as developed office, retail and residential assets. Managed by two of Chicago's leading real estate executives, GlenStar brings a well-honed ownership perspective to all its properties and services.

With strong market intelligence, broad industry experience and the hands-on involvement of its principals, GlenStar is synonymous with exemplary commercial real estate performance. More at: www.glenstar.com

About Bespoke Commercial Real Estate



Bespoke, headquartered in Chicago, Ill., is a commercial real estate firm that works exclusively with privately held businesses to turn their real estate into a strategic asset. Leveraging deep market knowledge in office, industrial, and flex spaces, the firm delivers cost-effective, custom-made real estate solutions that fit clients' needs today and adapt with them for the future. More at: www.bespokecre.com.

SOURCE Talman Consultants, LLC

Related Links

http://www.talmanconsultants.com

