Talman Consultants Ranked #4 In 2018 Best Places to Work in Illinois

Companies from across the state were evaluated on workplace policies, practices, and demographics, worth 25% of the total evaluation and an employee survey worth 75% of the total evaluation. Over 75% of employee participation was required to qualify.

Employees completed anonymous assessments and rated their employers in seven key categories from trust in leadership to compensation and benefits. Talman employees rated leadership, work environment and role satisfaction as the highest scoring items.

"Besides taking care of their employees with fantastic benefits and fair pay, Talman also allows for a sense of ownership in our work," says an employee in response to the survey. "You are expected to meet deadlines and be responsible for your work without being micro-managed which shows they trust their employees."

Added another employee in response to the survey, "The management team is open to new ideas and values employee's opinions. It's great to work for a company that not only listens to my input, but will improve because of my feedback. I feel empowered, respected and valued. I enjoy coming in to work."

This award comes on the heels of significant growth and momentum, from 4 people to 36 and 300 percent sales growth in 2017. Talman celebrated its two-year anniversary on June 1, 2018.

"We are humbled and honored to receive this award that spotlights our exceptional people," says Katherine Latham, managing partner at Talman. "This is an especially important recognition because it is based primarily on feedback from our talent. We appreciate their passion and commitment to our core values and collaborative work environment."

"It is rewarding to learn our people ranked culture and role satisfaction as the highest scoring areas," added Jim Norton, partner at Talman. "We recognize the significance as we were equally focused on investments in culture and values as well as competitive compensation and benefits."

Talman was recognized at the BPTW in Illinois awards ceremony coordinated by The Daily Herald Business Ledger on May 17 and was profiled in a special publication on June 18.

About Talman Consultants, LLC

Talman Consultants, LLC is a WBE and DBE-certified engineering design consulting firm specializing in telecommunications and utility infrastructure management. Talman serves as a strategic partner for utility leaders, helping them make smarter investment decisions to secure competitive advantage.

For more information visit: www.talmanconsultants.com.

