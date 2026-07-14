Talogy partners with Symulate to advance the future of talent assessment

Partnership combines Talogy's behavioral science expertise with immersive AI-powered simulation technology

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Talogy, a global leader in talent management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Symulate, an innovator in AI-powered talent simulation technology. The collaboration brings together decades of behavioral science expertise with immersive assessment experiences, strengthening Talogy's ability to support organizations worldwide through globally scalable solutions.

As organizations continue to navigate rapid workplace transformation, the ability to understand, assess, and develop talent has never been more important. Through this partnership, Talogy and Symulate will explore new ways to enhance how organizations evaluate critical skills and behaviors, combining scientific rigor with engaging digital experiences.

For more than 75 years, Talogy has helped organizations make better talent decisions through evidence-based assessments, development solutions, and behavioral insights. Symulate complements this expertise with innovative talent simulation technology, grounded in assessment science and designed to create realistic, interactive experiences that reflect the complexity of today's workplace.

Together, the two organizations share a vision for creating talent solutions that are both scientifically grounded and highly engaging for participants, enabling organizations to see how people demonstrate skills and behaviors in action. By combining immersive technology with Talogy's behavioural science, the partnership aims to make simulation-based assessment more scalable without compromising the quality or validity of the assessment experience.

"Our partnership with Symulate represents an exciting step forward in helping organizations make more informed talent decisions," said Kim Kemp, VP of Partnerships at Talogy.

"Together, we are combining Talogy's expertise in talent science with Symulate's immersive, AI-powered talent simulation technology to help clients gain deeper insight into potential, readiness, and capability."

Partnership to focus on harnessing technology to enhance the quality, fairness, and effectiveness of future talent decisions at scale.

AI has a significant role to play in talent management, and this partnership will focus on enabling candidates and employers alike to optimize its use throughout the assessment process. Both parties share a deep commitment to innovation, while recognizing the enduring importance of valid, thorough, and reliable assessment practices. Talogy and Symulate are focused on helping organizations overcome the traditional barriers to simulation-based assessment and expanding access to richer behavioural insights while maintaining consistency, scalability, and scientific integrity.

"We are delighted to partner with Talogy and bring a whole new dimension to the world of talent assessment" said Alan Bournce, CEO and Founder at Symulate. "There is a strong and natural alignment between Talogy's deep expertise in behavioral measurement and reach in the market, combined with Symulate's immersive talent simulation platform underpinned by assessment science. Working together we can help organizations measure what people can actually do at scale, so they can make vital talent decisions with greater confidence.

Through this partnership, Talogy and Symulate are redefining how organizations assess and develop talent. By bringing together complementary strengths, the partnership will help organizations worldwide to understand human potential better and drive stronger workforce outcomes.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Symulate," said Ali Shalfrooshan, Director of Science Strategy at Talogy. "By combining over 75 years of expertise in behavioral assessment, psychometrics, and the world's largest portfolio of behavioral simulations with Symulate's immersive technology, we have a unique opportunity to shape the future of talent assessment. Together, we are taking proven assessment science and creating experiences that are more engaging, more realistic, and deliver richer insights to help identify, develop, and grow talent."

For organizations, the result is the best of both worlds: trusted behavioral science combined with innovative, immersive technology designed to enhance engagement, insight, and confidence in talent decisions.

To learn more about Talogy's talent management solutions, visit www.talogy.com.

SOURCE Talogy