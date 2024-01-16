Talon Aerolytics Recently Completed a Large Scale Close Out Audit Project Leveraging Talon's AI Technology Infrastructure for a Major Wireless Carrier and Its Contractors

WEST POINT, Ga., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talon Aerolytics, a leading innovator in SaaS, Digital Twin Software and AI technology, is proud to announce the continuing accomplishment of enabling cutting-edge AI-powered solutions to drive quality and efficiency while reducing operational costs. These advancements are transforming the Wireless Telecom landscape and provide unprecedented value to carriers, contractors and the eco system of partners working to deploy wireless tower sites across the globe. 

Talon AI enabled Platform optimizes process workflows, performs asset recognition and detects defects efficiently and accurately.
By employing AI models, Talon streamlined the entire tower site auditing process. This optimization improved decision-making, reduced time spent on site, and enhanced workflow efficiency. 

Talon's AI-powered solutions deliver key benefits including: 

  1. Real-time feedback through highly accurate AI modeling predictions, leveraging over 150 high-performing models with an average F1 score of 0.96. 
  2. Identification predictions of nearly 2,500 defects (human-verified) across 100 projects during a 30-day project period. 
  3. Lowered average AI response time to three (3) seconds to contractors compared to a previous average of 3 days. 
  4. Reduced contractor remobilizations by 60%. 

"We are proud to show that our vision and investment into artificial intelligence leads to process improvements while increasing operational savings for our customers," said Rod Dir, CEO of Talon Aerolytics. "Although this project served as the first wave of site audits for this customer, it reinforced our vision that AI modeling, when combined with human oversight, provides an effective methodology for enhancing process workflows to ensure field work gets done right the first time."

In addition to these powerful capabilities, Talon's AI-powered solutions have been designed with a strong focus on user-friendliness and seamless integration with existing systems. This ensures a smooth transition for organizations adopting these innovative tools for use in their existing business process. 

To learn more about Talon's AI-powered solutions and their potential to transform the Wireless Telecom landscape, visit www.talon.io

About Talon Aerolytics Holding, Inc.

By seamlessly integrating contextualized visual data with turn-key AI and machine learning tools, Talon enables companies to transform data into actionable, value-driving insights to efficiently manage their asset lifecycles. 

