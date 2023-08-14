Talon Aerolytics Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered Solutions to Revolutionize the Wireless Telecom Industry

WEST POINT, Ga., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talon Aerolytics, a leading innovator in SaaS, Digital Twin Capture Services and AI technology, is proud to announce the groundbreaking accomplishment of cutting-edge AI-powered solutions. These advancements are set to transform the Wireless Telecom landscape and provide unprecedented value to carriers, contractors and the eco system of partners working to deploy cellular tower sites across the Globe.

Talon enables anyone to manage the entire machine learning and AI visual inspection workflow within the platform.
Harnessing the power of machine learning and quality control processing, Talon's new offerings have been meticulously developed to address the most pressing challenges faced by the Wireless Telecom sector. By intelligently combining data analytics, predictive modeling, and autonomous decision-making, these solutions aim to revolutionize the way carriers and tower owners validate asset inventory deployed on any site. 

The key features of Talon's AI-powered solutions include:

1.  Leveraging the power of predictive analytics, Talon's AI engine has already been deployed to recognize assets on over 30,000 towers with an incredible 96% AI accuracy score.
2.  Utilizing advanced machine learning algorithms, Talon was able to review and highlight discrepancies on these assets.
3.  This resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars of potential savings on this project.

"We are proud to introduce these game-changing AI-powered solutions to the Wireless Telecom sector," said Rod Dir, CEO of Talon Aerolytics. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop these products with the aim of enabling carriers and their engineers the ability to validate tower asset inventory with increasing accuracy."

In addition to their powerful capabilities, Talon's AI-powered solutions have been designed with a strong focus on user-friendliness and seamless integration with existing systems. This ensures a smooth transition for organizations adopting these innovative tools.

To learn more about Talon's AI-powered solutions and their potential to transform the Wireless Telecom landscape, visit www.talon.io.

About Talon Aerolytics Holding, Inc.
By seamlessly integrating contextualized visual data with turn-key AI and machine learning tools, we enable companies to transform data into actionable, value-driving insights to efficiently manage their asset lifecycles.

