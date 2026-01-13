Talon Air Continues Its Growth Trajectory as Independent Private Jet Management, Charter and Maintenance Company

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Talon Air, a leading Long Island–based jet charter and aircraft fleet management company, has been acquired in a private transaction that closed on January 2, 2026.

James Chitty, CEO of Talon Air

The new ownership group is led by current CEO James Chitty, Chief Operating Officer Nicholas Piazza and an investment group specializing in aviation. Talon Air has been an affiliate of Vista, who became a shareholder as part of its acquisition of Apollo Jets in 2021. James Chitty, who continued to run the business through a period of significant growth under the global group, will now run Talon as a fully independent business.

The vision is to focus on new partnership opportunities with private jet brokers and suppliers to the industry while providing continuity for its employees, aircraft owners and charter customers. "This is an exciting new chapter for our airplane owners as well as our dedicated team of employees, who provide the highest level of customer support and service," said Chitty.

"By aligning ownership with leadership, Talon Air will continue to build upon the rapid growth in managed aircraft and charter hours achieved in 2025, by investing in new growth opportunities," Chitty added. In 2025, Talon Air added 12 aircraft to its management operations, in the fourth quarter, including 9 in December.

Talon Air, based out of Republic Airport in Farmingdale, NY, is among the top 15 charter operators in the United States, managing a fleet of approximately 40 midsized, super-midsized and heavy jets including Gulfstream IVSP, Gulfstream 450, Gulfstream V, Global 5000 and 6000.

With the highest independent industry-recognized safety ratings (ARG/US Platinum Elite, Wyvern Wingman, and IS-BAO III Certification), the company maintains an FAA approved repair and maintenance station. Talon Air also offers jet charter services and the sale or acquisition of jets. For more information visit www.talonairjets.com.

