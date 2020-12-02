Talon Air Honored for Quiet Flying

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talon Air Jets has been recognized with a 2019 "Friendly Flyer" award by Van Nuys Airport. The recognition is given to aircraft operators that achieve 99 percent or greater compliance with the California airport's voluntary noise abatement programs.

Talon Air Jets' fleet includes more than 40 late model aircraft, including this Gulfstream 550. Talon Air is proud to be recognized with a Friendly Flyer award by Van Nuys Airport. Talon is committed to the environment and to being a good neighbor at the airport it serves.

According to Talon CEO James Chitty, "We appreciate this honor, which demonstrates our commitment to the environment and to being a good neighbor at the airports we serve." He added, "this is also a testament to our pilots' high degree of professionalism and the pride they have in being a Talon pilot."

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, 2020 has been a period of substantial growth for Talon. In the past year, the company has added several new aircraft, including a Teterboro-based (TEB) Gulfstream 550 and V, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based (SDL) Falcon 2000, and two Challenger 300s – one in White Plains (HPN), the other in Teterboro. All Talon aircraft feature state of the art cabins, including high-speed Wi-Fi, and are available for worldwide charter.

Not only has the Talon fleet grown, there has also been a significant increase in flight activity to pre-pandemic levels among existing clients and new Talon customers. "With so many people seeking a safe and healthy option for their leisure and business travel, we have welcomed many people who are new to private aviation," said Chitty, adding, "Talon assures passengers of something we all value in these uncertain times – peace of mind."

About Talon Air

Talon Air, LLC is one of the world's leading full service private aviation companies specializing in private jet charters, aircraft management, and aircraft maintenance. Talon Air manages and operates a diverse fleet of 40 aircraft, including Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault and Hawker products such as the Gulfstream G550, Falcon 2000, Challenger 604 and 300, Hawker 4000 and 900XP. Talon Air has extensive worldwide operating experience, with aircraft and all other services available on-demand 24/7. Further information is available at www.TalonAirJets.com

