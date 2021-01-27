Talon Air Taps Hurley for Leadership Team

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talon Air is proud to announce that aviation industry veteran James Hurley has joined their executive team. Hurley is best known for his senior leadership roles with Dassault Falcon Jet. Working for Dassault in various capacities since 1988, he most recently led their U.S. sales force as Senior Vice President.

He has a remarkable thirty plus year track record in developing customer relationships and increasing market share.

Business aviation veteran James Hurley has joined the Talon leadership team to lead companywide sales initiatives.

"James' impressive background and clear passion for aviation has established him as a true leader in our industry, his appointment will be greatly appreciated by our customers." said Talon Air CEO James Chitty.

Hurley will bring his innovative and visionary sales approach to Talon Air's jet charter and aircraft management solutions business as well as develop Talon's aircraft brokerage and acquisition opportunities.

Hurley holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Management from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University's Daytona Beach campus. He has been part of the NBAA leadership committee and a member of Wings Club, and is a frequent contributor to a variety of business aviation organizations.

About Talon Air

Talon Air, LLC is one of the world's leading full service private aviation companies specializing in private jet charters, aircraft management, and aircraft maintenance. Talon Air manages and operates a diverse fleet of 40 aircraft, including Gulfstream, Bombardier and Hawker products such as the Gulfstream G550, Challenger 604 and 300, Hawker 4000 and 900XP. Talon Air has extensive worldwide operating experience, with aircraft and all other services available on-demand 24/7. Further information is available at www.TalonAirJets.com.

Contact: Meagan Lovetro-Goldin

(516) 286-7541

[email protected]

SOURCE Talon Air Jets

