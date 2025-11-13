TALON and Blackhawk Claims Service Announce Integrated Pricing Solution to Deliver Full Transparency for Blackhawk Members

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TALON, a leading provider of advanced healthcare pricing transparency, and Blackhawk Claims Service, a premier claims-processing and benefits administration firm, today announced the launch of a fully integrated pricing solution designed to empower Blackhawk members with access to superior discounts based on commercially valid, equitable pricing.

This collaboration integrates TALON's proprietary Universally Acceptable Payment Amount™ (UAPA) with Blackhawk Claims Service's robust claims infrastructure – delivering real-time, commercially validated pricing based on billions of pricing data points. The result: accurate, transparent rates via a real-time pricing solution that drive affordability, empower smarter consumer choices, and enhance cost control.

Key Features of the Integration:

Cost Effective Pricing: Members gain upfront, accurate cost estimates for medical procedures and services, enabling for true price comparison across providers.

Seamless Member Experience: Embedded directly into Blackhawk's claims platform, members automatically access the UAPA as part of their care journey.

Incentivized Smart Shopping: Through TALON's embedded incentive features, members are rewarded for selecting high-value, cost-effective care options

Compliance and Security: The solution fully meets federal Transparency in Coverage Rule requirements and maintains complete HIPAA compliance.

"Partnering with Blackhawk Claims Service allows us to deliver on our mission to put the power of healthcare purchasing directly into the hands of the consumer," said Mark Galvin Founder, President and CEO of TALON. "Together, we're giving members the clarity and confidence they need to make cost effective healthcare choices."

Mark Keck, CEO at Blackhawk Claims Service, added: "By integrating with TALON, we're setting a new standard for employers to leverage unparalleled price transparency and price discovery to maximize savings while assuring a higher rate of provider acceptance than other models."

This integration is now live for all Blackhawk members and is accessible through the member dashboard. Future updates will expand personalization and deliver an even more a seamless patient-provider financial experience.

About Blackhawk Claims Service

Blackhawk Claims Service is a full-service, independently owned and operated national Third-Party Administrator (TPA) specializing in customized claims administration and benefit management solutions. We proudly serve a diverse portfolio of self-funded and level-funded employers across the country, offering comprehensive administration for medical, dental, vision, gap, and hospital indemnity programs.

Our independent structure allows us to deliver flexible, responsive, and transparent service tailored to each client's unique needs—without the constraints of corporate ownership or one-size-fits-all systems. At Blackhawk, we combine industry expertise, advanced technology, and a commitment to personalized service to help employers optimize plan performance, enhance member experience, and achieve long-term cost control.

Blackhawk Claims Service — Trusted. Responsive. Independent. Your partner in smarter benefit administration.

Learn more at www.blackhawktpa.com

About TALON

TALON is a pioneering healthcare technology company transforming how people navigate and pay for care. By guaranteeing compliance, driving consumer engagement, and eliminating unnecessary spending, TALON helps payers and employers control costs while empowering members with choice and clarity. Learn more at www.talonhealthtech.com.

