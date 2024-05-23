TALON and EMI Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Healthcare Consumers with Innovative Cost-Comparison Shopping Tool

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TALON, a leader in healthcare price transparency, and EMI Health, a prominent health insurance plan, are excited to announce a strategic partnership that will bring advanced cost-comparison resources to healthcare consumers.

TALON's MyMedicalShopper™ allows members to compare costs for healthcare services across in-network providers. Integrating seamlessly into EMI Health's digital platforms, the tool provides accurate, easy-to-understand cost comparisons, personalized to members.

"This partnership with EMI Health marks a significant step forward in our mission to make healthcare more accessible and transparent," said Mark Galvin, CEO of TALON. "We are empowering consumers to make better-informed healthcare decisions."

EMI Health's CEO, Steve Morrison, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with TALON to bring this innovative tool to our members. Our goal has always been to provide exceptional value and support to our members, and this tool is a pivotal advancement in our service offering."

"Our members' health and financial well-being are our top priorities," Steve Morrison added. "This tool not only helps members manage their healthcare expenses but also enhances their overall experience with our plan."

For more information about TALON or EMI Health, please visit https://talonhealthtech.com/our-story/ or https://emihealth.com/About

About TALON

As the industry pioneer in transparent healthcare pricing, we are experts in leveraging price transparency and consumer-centric principles to produce optimal outcomes. Our innovative tools establish a market-driven healthcare system, empowering consumers to make smart decisions and gain control of their financial and physical well-being.

About EMI Health

EMI Health offers medical, dental, and vision insurance benefits and services to corporate, government, public education, and higher education groups in Arizona, Georgia, Texas, and Utah. We also offer dental, vision, and telemedicine insurance plans to individuals and families in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah. Our dental plans are also sold through the Insurance Marketplaces in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah. It is EMI's mission to provide the best possible benefits at the lowest cost. EMI Health is guided by a board of directors made up of members and industry experts who are committed to that mission. With no stockholders to pay, excess earnings are redirected into lower premiums and better benefits.

SOURCE TALON