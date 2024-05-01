Talon International Partners With Seaman Paper To Eliminate Plastic Packaging

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry-leading move, Talon International is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Vela™, the pioneers behind the revolutionary eco-friendly paper that replaces plastic and is designed to redefine sustainable packaging. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Talon's ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation.

"We are thrilled to partner with Vela™ and bring their innovative sustainable packaging solutions to our customers," said Larry Dyne, the CEO of Talon International. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and ongoing efforts to find and promote green products that make a difference. Together with Vela™, we are setting a new standard for environmental responsibility in the industry by reducing plastic waste and contributing to a cleaner, greener planet."

"Vela™ bags represent a groundbreaking alternative to conventional plastic packaging. Developed with the modern supply chain in mind, these transparent paper bags are meticulously designed to protect garments and other products from dirt, dust, and moisture during transit. The bags' transparency is a standout feature, allowing scanning without opening the packaging. A full-width adhesive strip and concealed vent holes ensure the packaging process is practical and highly efficient.

We are excited to be collaborating with Talon on the inclusion of the paper-based Vela solution in their portfolio," said Dave Deger, Chief Strategy Officer at Seaman. "The Vela offering and global manufacturing footprint, in conjunction with Talon's global supply chain expertise represents a powerful combination and a ready-made solution for brands looking to advance their sustainability and packaging initiatives."

These bags are not only curbside recyclable, offering a significant waste reduction, but they are also FSC® certified, ensuring that the paper used in their production comes from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social, and economic benefits. By partnering with the "Sea the Difference" initiative, each purchase of Vela™ bags directly supports ocean research and conservation programs, underlining a deep commitment to protecting our planet's vital ecosystems.

Seaman Paper Company is a global paper and packaging converter leading the way in fiber-based solutions designed to replace single-use plastics. Nowhere is this more evident than in the award-winning Vela transportation packaging offering.

Talon International: Founded in 1893, Talon is the original zipper company and one of the world's most recognized brands among apparel consumers. They continue the legacy of innovation and world-class products working with the top brands worldwide.

For more information about Talon International and our sustainability initiatives, please visit https://taloninternational.com or email: [email protected]

