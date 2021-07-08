Talon International's Adjustec Division; Awarded Second USA Patent: US 11,034,130 B2 for Bandroll Technology

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Patent and Trademark Office recently awarded Talon's Adjustec a second patent in a series of patterns concerning their Adjustec stretch technology Bandroll product. The patent provides additional protection for the Adjustec Bandroll—the design behind Talon's Inventor of the Year Award for 2020, awarded by Aramark. Following this second patent are two more patterns pending for the Adjustec Bandroll that cover even a wider range of applications.

The Adjustec stretch technology has brought fashion to a new level of comfort and performance with their innovative stretch technology, using fusibles with any material. The Bandroll offers a stretch-fit solution for garments--particularly dress pant waistbands--providing a comfortable and durable fit that lasts a lifetime. Aramark the workwear Giant has adopted it as well in their quest to ensure they lead in providing performance in the workwear field.

Talon International has already been awarded three dress shirt design patents amongst 17 other granted patents for various product developments. Talon patents have been welcomed and adopted by several name brand clothing companies, including—but not limited to—Dockers, Uniqlo, Ralph Lauren, Round Tree and York, Murano, Van Heusen, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Aramark workwear.

"We believe in innovation and technology, and we use patents to protect our intellectual property," says Larry Dyne, CEO of Talon International. "The modern production reality in the textile market is that anyone that tries to make these updated waistbands or collars without our approval, or a license from us, would, in fact, be infringing our patterns and pending patents."

Alongside creative design patterns, Talon's Adjustec division patents provide companies everywhere the opportunity to revolutionize the way they make fashion. With constant innovation in the fashion world, the Adjustec Bandroll provides the level of performance desired by buyers everywhere without sacrificing design and style.

"We believe that all modern pants...needs our technology to be competitive…Companies will also need our patented manufacturing systems and equipment to enjoy the incredible efficiencies and savings they provide," says Herman Roup, President and Inventor of Adjustec.

Since their revolutionary zipper invention in 1893, and over 128yrs of doing it right, Talon International remains committed to pushing boundaries with advanced, state-of-the-art design solutions, including trims, zippers, packaging, stretch technologies, and sustainable solutions. Talon is the solution for integrating invaluable, flexible, and sustainable products in the clothing we rely on every day. At Talon, Every. Detail. Matters.

