Talon Launches First Corporate Secure Browser for the Hybrid Work Era Backed by Renowned Cyber Security Industry Leaders

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talon Cyber Security, the leader in browser-based security solutions for the distributed workforce, launched TalonWork, a first-of-its-kind browser-based endpoint solution created to address the unique threats imposed by the hybrid workforce and designed with employee experience in mind.

Talon also announced investment from top cyber security global leaders: George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike, John Thompson, until recently Microsoft's Chairman of the Board and former CEO of Symantec, and Mark Anderson, CEO of Alteryx and previously the President of Palo Alto Networks.

"Today's work from anywhere world demands a flexible and secure working environment, and as a result, modern security must be frictionless by design," said George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike. "Talon's browser-based security solution takes a fresh approach, putting the user experience front and center while extending the security of the enterprise."

Talon is working with some of the largest employers in the US to protect their evolving global hybrid workforce via its unique patent-pending technology. Talon's corporate browser can be deployed across the organization in less than an hour, empowering security leaders to make the browser their first line of defense with minimum complexity, cost and without additional hardware. With hassle-free operation, Talon allows organizations to better secure and control access to sensitive data and resources, accelerates onboarding in multiple work scenarios and enables rapid and efficient endpoint disaster recovery.

"With the shift towards a hybrid workforce, more known and unknown devices are accessing the organization's most sensitive data on premise and in the cloud. Therefore, we must ensure frictionless and secure access to the data, no matter the device or the employee location. Talon provides exactly that," explained John Thompson, recent former Microsoft Chairman.

"It is equally important that the next generation of cyber solutions are designed for ease of use, and optimized for a remote work environment," explained Mark Anderson, former President of Palo Alto Networks. "In this regard, Talon's solution is spot on."

The workforce revolution and increasing reliance on SaaS services, accelerated by the pandemic, made the browser a main gateway to the organization. The browser is also the most vulnerable application according to CVE; and the industry has witnessed info-stealers extracting credentials stored in browsers, malicious extensions stealing corporate data and browser zero-days exploited in the wild. Earlier this month, Google issued a critical fix for 2 billion Chrome users, Chrome's 11th 'zero day' exploit reported this year. On top of it all, malicious downloads and phishing attacks, which are the means for ransomware, are most likely to occur in the browser, where the user is more susceptible to these attacks.

Talon's multi-layered approach provides enterprise-grade security regardless of the endpoint: resilience against malware on the device, browser hardening against zero-day exploits and data leakage prevention mechanisms integrated in the browser. With Talon, security leaders gain full context-aware visibility into all work-related activity in the browser, gaining better control and governance across sanctioned and unsanctioned SaaS services as well as internal web applications.

"To enable this instant shift to distributed workforce, many organizations were forced to quickly patch security gaps using their current IT stack. Talon offers a new and first to market approach and a strategic alternative that is practical and more sustainable," said Ofer Ben Noon, Talon's Co-founder and CEO. "We are honored to have the leaders who shaped the face of cybersecurity on board with us, sharing our vision and mission."

About Talon Cyber Security

Talon Cyber Security is the pioneer in cyber security solutions for the hybrid workforce. Talon's browser-centric security approach is redefining enterprise cyber security by making the browser the organization's first-line of defense and leveraging it to enable and secure the distributed workforce. Deployed in less than one-hour, Talon provides security leaders with unprecedented visibility into all employee corporate activity across locations, devices and SaaS services. Talon's technology is built with employee-experience and privacy in mind, providing a native and frictionless experience, on top of superior enterprise-grade security. Talon's founders include proven entrepreneurs and former leaders of Unit 8200, Israel's elite military technology and intelligence unit. For more information, please visit www.talon-sec.com.

