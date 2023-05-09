Talos Acquires D3X Systems to Expand Pre-Trade Capabilities into Portfolio Engineering

The Digital Assets Trading Platform Now Supports the Design and Implementation of Systematic Investment Strategies for Institutional Asset Managers, ETF Issuers, RIAs and SMA Providers

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital assets trading technology, has acquired D3X Systems, a developer of institutional technology to support systematic investment strategies. The D3X platform enables investors to apply the advanced portfolio engineering techniques, tried and tested in traditional capital markets, to digital assets. Talos's institutional clients will be able to design, validate, implement and manage highly customized portfolios.

"We are thrilled to welcome D3X Systems to the Talos team," said Anton Katz, Co-Founder and CEO of Talos. "Our mission is to empower institutions to access the digital asset markets across their investment lifecycle, and our acquisition of D3X means additional and powerful pre-trade and post-trade tools for our clients to design portfolios and manage risk."

The portfolio engineering SaaS platform provides a wide-range of applications for systematic portfolio design and implementation, including back-testing, factor modeling, optimization, rebalancing, as well as risk and return attribution reporting. Systematic investors can design and manage customized active or passive investment strategies with unique risk and return characteristics, using institutional-grade techniques pioneered in traditional finance over recent decades. The integration with Talos's trading platform creates a powerful solution for asset managers such as ETF issuers, RIA (registered investment advisors) and SMA (separately managed account) providers to support their entire investment lifecycle for digital assets.

The platform is designed as an open architecture, offering a comprehensive set of APIs to allow clients and partners to extend the core capabilities of the platform to address the needs of each client's bespoke investment process.

"We are honored to join the world-class team at Talos," said Xavier Witdouck, Founder and CEO of D3X Systems. "With our 50+ years of experience in the investment management industry, we share a vision to empower institutional investors through technology, as we look to develop the next generation of data-driven systematic investment strategies."

Under the terms of the deal, the D3X Systems team will bring their extensive expertise from the investment management industry, while existing D3X Systems clients will have integrated access to Talos's award-winning digital assets trading platform and 24-7 white glove service.

About Talos

Talos powers digital asset trading strategies globally. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience in building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated market participants and their end clients for its performance, reliability, and security. Its growing network of services – trading platform, lending marketplace, data and analytics, and portfolio and settlement tools, all offered directly or through service providers on a white-label basis – enable clients of all types to transact end-to-end without concern for unnecessary intermediary risk or potential conflicts of interest. Talos has offices in New York, London, Cyprus, and Singapore. For additional information visit www.talos.com

Media Inquiries

For Talos:

Jed Hamilton

[email protected]

SOURCE Talos