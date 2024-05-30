Talos Acquires Skolem to Connect Institutions to DeFi

Skolem's Technology Poised to Incorporate On-Chain Capabilities into Talos's Portfolio Management and Execution Systems

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos, the premier provider of institutional trading technology for digital assets, announced the acquisition of Skolem, a technology provider that enables institutional investors to access decentralized finance (DeFi) markets safely and effectively. The acquisition of Skolem will enhance Talos's existing platforms by enabling clients to incorporate DeFi into their workflows.

"DeFi is playing a growing role in the digital asset ecosystem and we've seen increasing interest from both crypto-native and traditional institutions," said Anton Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of Talos. "Institutional demand is driven by access to liquidity for a broader range of emerging assets as well as novel opportunities to deploy digital assets. Skolem's pioneering technology will position Talos to set a new standard for the digital asset OEMS and PMS – one that incorporates DeFi end to end."

In 2023, Talos announced its integration with Uniswap, the largest decentralized exchange, enabling clients to more efficiently trade thousands of assets, in a familiar order book format, using Talos's advanced algorithms. That same year, Talos integrated with Figment, the leading provider of institutional infrastructure for Ethereum staking, making the staking activity of shared clients viewable on the Talos platform.

Skolem is known for its institutional-grade data and execution infrastructure that enables institutions to trade, stake, lend and provide liquidity in DeFi. Skolem's data infrastructure allows for real-time streaming of prices and on-chain metrics, while its user-driven execution technology includes pre-transaction simulations, configurable alerts, order automation, and full transaction accounting.

As institutional interest in DeFi grows, so too will the demand for a comprehensive technology stack that can provide safety, advanced user execution, and risk management when accessing protocols. With this acquisition, Talos is investing in the foundations necessary to enable institutions to interact with the complex DeFi ecosystem and to incorporate on-chain data into their workflows.

The acquisition of Skolem comes on the heels of the recent acquisition of Cloudwall, the digital asset risk management technology provider. Last year, Talos also completed the acquisition of D3X Systems and its suite of portfolio engineering tools for systematic investors. With the incorporation of these best-in-class technologies, Talos is well positioned to deliver the next generation of its institutional systems that support the entire investment and trade lifecycles for digital assets.

About Talos

Talos provides institutional-grade technology that supports the full digital asset trading lifecycle, including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trading, settlement, lending, borrowing and portfolio management. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform connects institutions to key participants in today's digital asset ecosystem – exchanges, OTC desks, prime brokers, lenders, custodians and more – through a single point of entry. By streamlining the entire trading process, Talos helps clients mitigate intermediary risk and facilitate best execution. For additional information, visit www.talos.com.

Talos Disclaimer: Talos Global, Inc., together with its affiliates (collectively, "Talos"), is not an investment advisor or broker/dealer. No Talos product or service constitutes an offer to buy or sell, or a promotion or recommendation of, any digital asset, security, derivative, commodity, financial instrument or product or trading strategy. Further, No Talos product or service is intended to constitute investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such. Talos offers software as a service products that provide connectivity tools for institutional clients. Services may not be available in all jurisdictions.

About Skolem

Skolem is a pioneering technology provider specializing in enabling institutional investors to access DeFi markets safely and efficiently. Founded in 2020, Skolem offers a comprehensive suite of services that enhance client experiences in trading, staking, lending and liquidity provisioning on DeFi protocols. Its platform, designed specifically for institutional needs, features an easy-to-use interface, advanced order automation, and comprehensive market intelligence capabilities.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Talos Trading