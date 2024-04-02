Talos and Coinbase Derivatives Open New Avenue for Institutional Crypto Derivatives Trading

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos, a provider of institutional trading technology for digital assets, announced its integration with Coinbase Derivatives, LLC (Coinbase Derivatives), a futures exchange registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), expanding the avenues available for a growing number of institutional investors seeking to gain exposure to digital assets within a trusted and regulated framework.

"The derivatives markets are a significant component of the digital assets ecosystem for institutions who seek secure, liquid, and increasingly, regulated venues for trading," said Daniel Packham, VP and Head of Operations EMEA at Talos who oversees Talos's provider network. "We've seen a lot of interest and growth in our derivatives business, and our integration with Coinbase Derivatives will expand the universe of regulated futures that clients can access using the Talos platform."

Coinbase Derivatives enables the trading of bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) futures by institutional clients. The exchange's futures contracts, sized at 1 BTC and 10 ETH, are designed to meet the needs of institutional investors, offering a capital-efficient tool to manage crypto market exposure, without the complexity of direct custody of the underlying digital assets. Coinbase Derivatives also offers retail oriented nano sized contracts at 1/100th BTC and 1/10th ETH.

"We are pleased to integrate with Talos and leverage their trading platform to help bring our institutional-sized bitcoin and ether futures contracts to a broader audience," said Boris Ilyevsky, Head of Coinbase Derivatives. "We share a common objective to foster a more open and accessible financial system through the power of digital assets, and institutional adoption will be a driving force."

With multiple institutional use cases, derivatives are an important entry point for institutions to participate in digital assets markets. Talos clients will be able to incorporate the futures liquidity of Coinbase Derivatives into their trading strategies through the use of advanced algorithms, including Talos's Multileg algorithm that helps traders implement complex trading strategies.

About Talos

Talos provides institutional-grade technology that supports the full digital asset trading lifecycle, including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trading, settlement, lending, borrowing and portfolio management. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform connects institutions to key participants in today's digital asset ecosystem – exchanges, OTC desks, prime brokers, lenders, custodians and more – through a single point of entry. By streamlining the entire trading process, Talos helps clients mitigate intermediary risk and facilitate best execution. For additional information, visit www.talos.com .

Talos Disclaimer: Talos offers software-as-a-service products that provide connectivity tools for institutional clients. Talos does not provide clients with any pre-negotiated arrangements with liquidity providers or other parties. Clients are required to independently negotiate arrangements with liquidity providers and other parties bilaterally. Talos is not party to any of these arrangements. Services and venues may not be available in all jurisdictions.

About Coinbase Derivatives Exchange

Coinbase Derivatives, LLC ("Exchange") is a designated contract market registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC") that operates and maintains a trading facility for listing and executing derivatives contracts. The Exchange also serves as a self-regulatory organization pursuant to the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC Regulations. For additional information, visit www.coinbase.com/derivatives .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Talos Trading