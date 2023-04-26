Talos and Coinbase Institutional Establish Integration to Expand Clients' Access to Digital Assets Liquidity and the Crypto Ecosystem

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos , the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, today announced an integration with Coinbase Prime, a comprehensive institutional platform for secure custody, advanced trading, and prime services, to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem for both firms' clients.

As a result of the integration, Talos clients now have direct connectivity to Coinbase Prime for spot crypto liquidity and custody services. Conversely, Coinbase Prime clients can now access the full suite of Talos's industry-leading, end-to-end trading and connectivity solutions.

"We're thrilled to partner with Coinbase Institutional to provide institutional investors with a digital asset offering that is on par with, or surpasses, the quality, reliability, and trustworthiness of other asset classes," said Anton Katz, Co-Founder & CEO of Talos. "Our goal is to offer a platform that is familiar and user-friendly for institutional investors who have decided to participate in this emerging asset class."

Talos's institutional-grade platform powers the full trade lifecycle including liquidity aggregation, trading, analytics, settlement and more via a single point of access. The company's client base spans the entire digital asset ecosystem, from buy-side institutions to financial service providers, and includes broker-dealers, prime brokers, hedge funds, banks, OTC desks, custodians, exchanges, and lenders.

"At Talos, we share Coinbase Institutional's vision of advancing the industry and accelerating institutional adoption of digital assets," continued Katz. "The integration of Coinbase Prime's exceptional prime services with Talos's cutting-edge trade and connectivity solutions will bring significant benefits to both firms' clients. We are excited to be at the forefront of the digital asset industry's continued evolution."

The Talos integration provides Coinbase Prime clients access to the most advanced trading platform with direct connections to the entire digital assets ecosystem. As the leading institutional prime broker platform for crypto assets, Coinbase Prime provides advanced multi-venue agency trade execution for over 200 assets, custody for more than 360 assets, prime financing, staking and staking infrastructure, and reporting.

Commenting on the integration, Steve Capozza, Director of Institutional Sales at Coinbase said, "Talos and Coinbase Institutional have a shared vision to enable institutions to participate and transact safely and securely across the digital asset ecosystem. Over the last several years, Talos has emerged as a critical provider of the technological underpinnings for this asset class. We are excited to work with an industry leader of their caliber and look forward to furthering Coinbase's goal of providing greater access and transparency to crypto through this integration."

The integration is live and available to current Talos and Coinbase Prime clients. To learn more, visit https://talos.com/solutions/

About Talos

Talos powers digital asset trading strategies globally. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience in building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated market participants and their end clients for its performance, reliability, and security. Its growing network of services – trading platform, data and analytics, and portfolio and settlement tools, all offered directly or through service providers on a white-label basis – enable clients of all types to transact end-to-end more efficiently and without concern for unnecessary intermediary risk. Talos has offices in New York, London, Sweden, Cyprus, and Singapore. For additional information visit www.talos.com .

About Coinbase Prime

Coinbase Prime is a fully integrated platform built specifically for institutions to support the entire transaction lifecycle including advanced multi-venue agency trade execution for 200 assets, custody for more than 300 assets, prime financing, staking and staking infrastructure, data and analytics, and reporting.

Institutions can access Coinbase Prime directly via a user interface or as an integrated platform via APIs to offer crypto-related products, custodial solutions, or brokerage for their institutional, private wealth, and retail clients.

To learn more about Coinbase Institutional's solutions, including more information about Coinbase Prime, click here .

Media Inquiries

For Talos:

[email protected]

For Coinbase:

[email protected]

SOURCE Talos