Talos Announces Integration with BCB Group

Leading Digital Asset Firms Combine Forces to Offer Comprehensive Trade Lifecycle Services for Institutional Investors

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos , the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, today announced an integration with London-based BCB Group , a leading provider of business accounts and trading services for the digital asset economy. Through the integration, Talos and BCB Group clients gain access to a complete suite of front, middle and back-office digital asset trading solutions.

A regulated financial services enterprise pushing the boundaries in the digital asset space, BCB Group serves as a trusted business banking partner for major players in foreign exchange (FX) and digital assets, enabling them to load fiat currency and cryptocurrencies for payments, operations and trading purposes. Built by TradFi veterans with decades of experience, Talos' secure, highly scalable, market-proven, end-to-end platform offers extensive market connectivity, smart order routing and proprietary execution algorithms to financial firms worldwide.

Commenting on the partnership, BCB Group Head of Markets, Lux Thiagarajah, said: "BCB Group has scaled rapidly under the leadership of top industry players in finance, regulation and technology. It was specifically set up to satisfy B2B demand for essential infrastructure in digital asset markets and FX. We are laser focused on delivering the best possible experience for our clients, and with Talos's best in class offering and their incredible support, we are now able to offer best pricing and execution in both crypto and FX. This empowers us to provide market leading service across a broad range of assets and quick settlement, all through the gold standard UI for the job. We look forward to working with Anton and the team at Talos to provide more clients with institutional grade execution."

"As the institutional digital assets market continues to mature, Talos continues to strategically expand its global footprint to best meet diverse client needs. Key to that expansion is the ability to partner with industry leading service providers, such as BCB Group, who have a reputation for reliability and technical excellence to support their vision," said Anton Katz, Co-Founder & CEO of Talos. "BCB Group's European base and specialized expertise serves our global growth ambitions well and provides both client bases with a best-in-class, durable financial infrastructure to power the totality of their digital asset trading."

About Talos

Talos powers digital asset trading strategies globally. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience in building intuitional trading systems, the Talos platform is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated market participants and their end clients for its performance, reliability, and security. Its growing network of services – trading platform, lending marketplace, data and analytics, and portfolio and settlement tools, all offered directly or through service providers on a white-label basis – enable clients of all types to transact end-to-end without concern for unnecessary intermediary risk or potential conflicts of interest. Talos has offices in New York, London, Sweden, and Singapore. For additional information visit www.talos.com .

About BCB Group

BCB Group is a leading crypto-dedicated payment services provider, serving many of the industry's largest clients including Bitstamp, Crypto.com, Fireblocks, Galaxy, Gemini, Huobi and Kraken. BCB Group provides payment services in over 30 currencies, FX, cryptocurrency liquidity, digital asset custody and BLINC, which is BCB's free, instant settlements network for the BCB client ecosystem.

Responding to corporate and institutional demand for essential and excellent infrastructure in digital asset markets, BCB Group was created by established thought leaders in finance, regulation and technology. Founded in the UK and developed to encompass key relationships across global financial services communities, BCB Group is well positioned as one of the first multi-jurisdictional regulated cryptocurrency service firms. BCB Group's leadership executive team have worked for Barclays, Paysafe, Bitstamp, Coinbase, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, FIS, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Investec, Lloyds Commercial Bank, Luno, Norton Rose Fulbright, FIS and Sun Life of Canada.

BCB's mission is to connect and bank the global crypto industry.

https://bcbgroup.com

