Talos Energy Announces First Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Results and Increased Borrowing Base Under RBL Facility

Key Highlights:

Production of 63.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBoe/d") (67% oil, 75% liquids), including the impact of approximately 4.7 MBoe/d resulting from approximately 40 cumulative shut-in days of third-party midstream downtime.

Revenue of $413.6 million , driven by realized prices (excluding hedges) of $93.42 per barrel for oil, $36.54 per barrel for natural gas liquids ("NGLs") and $4.97 per thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") for natural gas.

, driven by realized prices (excluding hedges) of per barrel for oil, per barrel for natural gas liquids ("NGLs") and per thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") for natural gas. Net Loss of $66.4 million , or $0.81 Net Loss per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income (1) of $64.0 million , or $0.77 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share.

, or Net Loss per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income of , or Adjusted Net Income per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $208.2 million , or $36.61 Adjusted EBITDA per Boe; Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges of $335.3 million , or $58.96 per Boe.

of , or Adjusted EBITDA per Boe; Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges of , or per Boe. Capital Expenditures of $84.7 million , inclusive of plugging and abandonment.

, inclusive of plugging and abandonment. Free Cash Flow (1) (before changes in working capital) of $92.0 million .

(before changes in working capital) of . Continued rapid debt reduction trend to 1.4x leverage and liquidity of approximately $516.1 million at quarter end.

at quarter end. Extended deepwater rig contract from three to six projects for the Company's subsea tie-back drilling program, which is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022 and extend into the 2023 capital program.

Expanded the Bayou Bend CCS joint venture with Carbonvert Inc. ("Carbonvert") by entering into a memorandum of understanding with Chevron U.S.A. , Inc. ("Chevron") in May.

, Inc. ("Chevron") in May. Increased RBL borrowing base from $950.0 million to $1,100.0 million and commitments from $791.3 million to $806.3 million as part of successful semi-annual redetermination process.

President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: "We continue to believe Talos is one of the most compelling investment opportunities in the energy sector. In the first quarter of 2022 we generated over $92 million of free cash flow before working capital, despite unplanned third-party downtime and hedge losses. We continued to outperform our plan in the Upstream business while also significantly expanding our Carbon Capture venture. This strong performance contributed to our broader debt reduction priority, which has now reduced net debt by over $160 million in the last four quarters, allowing us to advance toward our de-leveraging goal of around 1.0x by year end 2022, if not sooner."

Duncan continued: "On the operations front, we expect activity for our capital investment program to increase in late summer as we initiate our operated deepwater rig program. During the quarter we extended the contract for that rig into 2023, adding three additional operations to secure availability for our 2023 open water campaign, which reflects our strong conviction in our inventory of subsea tieback opportunities. We will execute a series of projects that we believe can add material reserves and production in 2023 and 2024. It was also a busy quarter for our growing CCS business. Not only did we move into two new markets in the Mississippi River and Corpus Christi industrial corridors, we also partnered with critical midstream infrastructure providers in each area to provide what we believe to be the best end-to-end CO 2 transportation and storage solution for future customers. Separately, we are excited to expand our Bayou Bend CCS project with the addition of Chevron to the partnership, which adds a significant partner committed to low-carbon investments and increases the potential impact this CCS hub can have. We are proud of our accomplishments in the quarter and hope to maintain the positive momentum for the remainder of 2022."

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

Pompano Platform Rig Program: Activities related to the platform rig program at the Pompano field provided approximately 2.4 MBoe/d of incremental average production in March following first oil during the quarter. Talos spud the Seville exploitation well in late March 2022 and expects first production in the third quarter of 2022 if successful.

Operated Deepwater Rig Program: In the first quarter, Talos extended its contract for the Seadrill Sevan Louisiana by adding three additional consecutive rig operations, currently scheduled for early 2023. The Company expects the program to execute a total of six straight operated projects beginning in the second half of 2022 through the first half of 2023. The addition of the operations provides Talos with significant operational synergies that could reduce the total number of days required to drill and complete these projects if successful. Delivery of the rig is scheduled for early third quarter of 2022. These projects include three high-impact subsea tie-back projects with pre-drill resource estimates of 10-30 gross million barrels of oil equivalent gross per project.

Non-Operated Deepwater Rig Program: The Company separately expects to participate in three non-operated deepwater wells, all subsea tiebacks to existing infrastructure, with working interest ranges between 10-25%. Among these projects is the appraisal of the 2021 Puma West discovery, which is set to spud in the second half of 2022.

Carbon Capture (Talos Low Carbon Solutions): Talos has recently made numerous key announcements related to its rapidly emerging CCS business:

River Bend CCS: In February, Talos announced the River Bend CCS site lease and associated memorandum of understanding with EnLink Midstream ("EnLink"). The agreements encompass approximately 26,000 acres with a total estimated storage capacity of more than 500 million metric tons of CO 2 . The project will utilize significant portions of EnLink's existing regional pipeline infrastructure of approximately 4,000 miles in southeast Louisiana , thereby providing an integrated transportation and sequestration solution to potential customers.

In February, Talos announced the River Bend CCS site lease and associated memorandum of understanding with EnLink Midstream ("EnLink"). The agreements encompass approximately 26,000 acres with a total estimated storage capacity of more than 500 million metric tons of CO . The project will utilize significant portions of EnLink's existing regional pipeline infrastructure of approximately 4,000 miles in southeast , thereby providing an integrated transportation and sequestration solution to potential customers. Coastal Bend CCS: In February, the Company also announced the execution of an option agreement with Howard Energy Partners ("Howard") and the Port of Corpus Christi Authority to evaluate CCS opportunities on-site at the Port of Corpus Christi . The agreement encompasses approximately 13,000 acres with a total estimated storage capacity of 50-100 million metric tons of CO 2 . Howard's Javelina midstream system is directly connected to over half of the total regional emissions.

In February, the Company also announced the execution of an option agreement with Howard Energy Partners ("Howard") and the Port of Corpus Christi Authority to evaluate CCS opportunities on-site at the Port of . The agreement encompasses approximately 13,000 acres with a total estimated storage capacity of 50-100 million metric tons of CO . Howard's Javelina midstream system is directly connected to over half of the total regional emissions. Bayou Bend CCS: In March, the Company finalized its previously announced lease with the State of Texas General Land Office, the first ever major offshore CCS site in the United States . In May, Talos, along with partner Carbonvert, entered into a memorandum of understanding to add Chevron to the joint venture in exchange for a cash consideration and a capital carry through final investment decision ("FID").

In March, the Company finalized its previously announced lease with the State of Texas General Land Office, the first ever major offshore CCS site in . In May, Talos, along with partner Carbonvert, entered into a memorandum of understanding to add Chevron to the joint venture in exchange for a cash consideration and a capital carry through final investment decision ("FID"). Alliance with Core Lab: In March, Talos established a strategic alliance with Core Laboratories N.V. ("Core Lab") to provide technical evaluation and assurance services for sequestration subsurface analysis, including the Company's upcoming 2022 stratigraphic evaluation wells, and joined a joint-industry CCS consortium as an inaugural member.

Successful Semi-Annual Borrowing Base Redetermination: Talos successfully completed its semi-annual borrowing base redetermination in accordance with its RBL credit facility. The borrowing base was increased to $1,100.0 million, from $950.0 million, and the total bank commitments increased to $806.3 million from $791.3 million.

Zama: Talos received the final Unitization Resolution ("UR") from Mexico's Ministry of Energy ("SENER") regarding the development of the Zama field in offshore Mexico, affirming the appointment of Petróleos Mexicanos ("Pemex") as operator of the unit. Talos will maintain a 17.35% participating interest in the Zama field, and the Company anticipates submission of a Unit Development Plan for approval by the working interest partners, a critical step before the parties can make an FID in 2023.

Unplanned and Planned Downtime: Talos experienced approximately 40 days of unplanned third-party downtime resulting from maintenance of the Eugene Island Pipeline System. The third-party pipeline shut-in resulted in a total production impact of approximately 4.7 MBoe/d for the first quarter of 2022 or 1.2 MBoe/d for the full year 2022. This impact is incorporated into the Company's 2022 operational and financial guidance. Separately, Talos experienced approximately 11 days of downtime from the acceleration of annual maintenance at the Delta House facility from the third quarter of 2022 into the first quarter of 2022, resulting in an impact of approximately 0.9 MBoe/d for the first quarter of 2022.

HP-1 Dry Dock and Second Quarter 2022 Planned Downtime: Talos expects to begin the dry-dock maintenance process for its HP-1 floating production unit during the month of June, which will defer production from the Company's Tornado and Phoenix fields for approximately 45-60 days. In addition to the HP-1 dry-dock, Talos expects other planned events to impact second quarter 2022 production. All of these events were already accounted for in the Company's annual guidance and are not incremental. Total planned downtime in the second quarter of 2022 is expected to be approximately 4.5 – 5.0 MBoe/d, as compared to a normalized quarterly production.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS Key Financial Highlights:



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

Period results ($ million):



Total Revenues $ 413.6

Net Loss $ (66.4)

Net Loss per diluted share $ (0.81)

Adjusted Net Income(1) $ 64.0

Adjusted Net Income per diluted share(1) $ 0.77

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 208.2

Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges(1) $ 335.3

Capital Expenditures (including Plug & Abandonment) $ 84.7

Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1):



Adjusted EBITDA per Boe $ 36.61

Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges per Boe $ 58.96



Production

Production for the quarter was 63.2 MBoe/d net, inclusive of unplanned downtime of 4.7 MBoe/d net.





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

Average net daily production volumes





Oil (MBbl/d)



42.1

Natural Gas (MMcf/d)



96.1

NGL (MBbl/d)



5.1

Total average net daily (MBoe/d)



63.2





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022



Production

% Oil

% Liquids

% Operated

Average net daily production volumes by Core Area (MBoe/d)















Green Canyon Area

20.0



82 %

89 %

98 % Mississippi Canyon Area

27.0



74 %

83 %

58 % Shelf and Gulf Coast

16.2



35 %

43 %

53 % Total average net daily (MBoe/d)

63.2



67 %

75 %

70 %

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the quarter, including plugging and abandonment activities, totaled $84.7 million.



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

Capital Expenditures



U.S. Drilling & Completions $ 29.4

Mexico Appraisal & Exploration

0.1

Asset Management

20.3

Seismic and G&G / Land / Capitalized G&A / CCS and Other

14.9

Total Capital Expenditures

64.7

Plugging & Abandonment

20.0

Total Capital Expenditures and Plugging & Abandonment $ 84.7



Liquidity and Leverage

At quarter-end the Company had approximately $516.1 million of liquidity, with $451.3 million undrawn on its RBL facility and approximately $78.3 million in cash, less approximately $13.6 million in outstanding letters of credit. On March 31, 2022, Talos had $1,030.0 million in total debt, inclusive of $34.0 million related to the HP-I finance lease. Net Debt was $951.7 million(1). Net Debt to Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA(1), as determined in accordance with the Company's credit agreement, was 1.4x(1).

Footnotes:

(1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding hedges, Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, Net Debt to Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" below for additional detail and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

HEDGES

The following table reflects contracted volumes and weighted average prices the Company will receive under the terms of its derivative contracts as of May 4, 2022 and includes contracts entered into after March 31, 2022:





Instrument Type

Avg. Daily

Volume

Weighted Avg. Swap

Price Crude – WTI





(Bbls)

(Per Bbl) April - June 2022

Swaps

27,341

$52.38 July - September 2022

Swaps

18,000

$52.20 October - December 2022

Swaps

19,326

$55.05 January - March 2023

Swaps

23,000

$69.44 April - June 2023

Swaps

12,000

$62.48 July - September 2023

Swaps

9,000

$73.09 October - December 2023

Swaps

5,000

$67.44 January - March 2024

Swaps

4,000

$72.56 April - June 2024

Swaps

2,000

$69.85













Natural Gas – HH NYMEX





(MMBtu)

(Per MMBtu) April - June 2022

Swaps

56,352

$3.00 July - September 2022

Swaps

31,000

$2.63 October - December 2022

Swaps

34,000

$2.72 January - March 2023

Swaps

42,000

$3.87 April - June 2023

Swaps

29,000

$3.17 July - September 2023

Swaps

15,000

$3.46 October - December 2023

Swaps

5,000

$3.39 January - March 2024

Swaps

10,000

$3.25 April - June 2024

Swaps

10,000

$3.25

Talos Energy Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021



(Unaudited)





ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 78,348

$ 69,852

Accounts receivable:







Trade, net

242,303



173,241

Joint interest, net

23,999



28,165

Other, net

11,946



18,062

Assets from price risk management activities

—



967

Prepaid assets

43,402



48,042

Other current assets

1,808



1,674

Total current assets

401,806



340,003

Property and equipment:







Proved properties

5,304,468



5,232,479

Unproved properties, not subject to amortization

227,411



219,055

Other property and equipment

29,452



29,091

Total property and equipment

5,561,331



5,480,625

Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(3,190,383)



(3,092,043)

Total property and equipment, net

2,370,948



2,388,582

Other long-term assets:







Assets from price risk management activities

—



2,770

Equity method investments

2,665



—

Other well equipment inventory

17,650



17,449

Operating lease assets

5,649



5,714

Other assets

11,776



12,297

Total assets $ 2,810,494

$ 2,766,815

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERSʼ EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 91,158

$ 85,815

Accrued liabilities

126,838



130,459

Accrued royalties

68,134



59,037

Current portion of long-term debt

6,060



6,060

Current portion of asset retirement obligations

51,273



60,311

Liabilities from price risk management activities

308,402



186,526

Accrued interest payable

17,981



37,542

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

1,778



1,715

Other current liabilities

33,970



33,061

Total current liabilities

705,594



600,526

Long-term liabilities:







Long-term debt, net of discount and deferred financing costs

925,081



956,667

Asset retirement obligations

390,806



373,695

Liabilities from price risk management activities

42,458



13,938

Operating lease liabilities

15,853



16,330

Other long-term liabilities

35,577



45,006

Total liabilities

2,115,369



2,006,162

Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)







Stockholdersʼ equity:







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized and

no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

—



—

Common stock $0.01 par value; 270,000,000 shares authorized;

82,535,186 and 81,881,477 shares issued and outstanding as of

March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

825



819

Additional paid-in capital

1,677,705



1,676,798

Accumulated deficit

(983,405)



(916,964)

Total stockholdersʼ equity

695,125



760,653

Total liabilities and stockholdersʼ equity $ 2,810,494

$ 2,766,815



Talos Energy Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per common share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021

Revenues:







Oil $ 353,886

$ 229,561

Natural gas

42,981



28,234

NGL

16,699



9,113

Total revenues

413,566



266,908

Operating expenses:







Lease operating expense

59,814



66,628

Production taxes

851



822

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

98,340



101,657

Accretion expense

14,377



14,985

General and administrative expense

22,528



19,189

Other operating (income) expense

136



(1,000)

Total operating expenses

196,046



202,281

Operating income

217,520



64,627

Interest expense

(31,490)



(34,076)

Price risk management activities expense

(281,219)



(137,508)

Equity method investment income

142



—

Other income (expense)

28,134



(13,950)

Net loss before income taxes

(66,913)



(120,907)

Income tax benefit (expense)

472



(584)

Net loss $ (66,441)

$ (121,491)











Net loss per common share:







Basic $ (0.81)

$ (1.49)

Diluted $ (0.81)

$ (1.49)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic

82,071



81,435

Diluted

82,071



81,435



Talos Energy Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss $ (66,441)

$ (121,491)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense

112,717



116,642

Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount

3,415



3,142

Equity-based compensation expense

3,318



2,664

Price risk management activities expense

281,219



137,508

Net cash paid on settled derivative instruments

(127,086)



(48,381)

Equity method investment income

(142)



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



13,225

Settlement of asset retirement obligations

(20,023)



(10,120)

Gain on sale of assets

—



(319)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(56,817)



(17,108)

Other current assets

4,505



(3,350)

Accounts payable

9,381



(10,978)

Other current liabilities

(26,423)



5,328

Other non-current assets and liabilities, net

(4,013)



194

Net cash provided by operating activities

113,610



66,956

Cash flows from investing activities:







Exploration, development and other capital expenditures

(53,978)



(64,745)

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(3,500)



(8,322)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, net

346



330

Contributions to equity method investees

(2,250)



—

Net cash used in investing activities

(59,382)



(72,737)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Issuance of senior notes

—



600,500

Redemption of senior notes and other long-term debt

—



(356,803)

Proceeds from Bank Credit Facility

35,000



—

Repayment of Bank Credit Facility

(70,000)



(175,000)

Deferred financing costs

—



(19,387)

Other deferred payments

—



(5,575)

Payments of finance lease

(6,256)



(5,058)

Employee stock awards tax withholdings

(4,476)



(2,150)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(45,732)



36,527











Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

8,496



30,746

Cash and cash equivalents:







Balance, beginning of period

69,852



34,233

Balance, end of period $ 78,348

$ 64,979











Supplemental non-cash transactions:







Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 53,317

$ 65,755

Supplemental cash flow information:







Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized $ 43,352

$ 13,712



SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP INFORMATION

Certain financial information included in our financial results are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are "Adjusted Net Income (Loss)," "Adjusted Earnings per Share," "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges," "Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding hedges," "Free Cash Flow," "Net Debt," "LTM Adjusted EBITDA," "Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA" and "Net Debt to Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA." These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures which may be reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

"EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" are to provide management and investors with (i) additional information to evaluate, with certain adjustments, items required or permitted in calculating covenant compliance under our debt agreements, (ii) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (iii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iv) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We define these as the following:

EBITDA. Net income (loss) plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization and accretion expense.

Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA plus non-cash write-down of oil and natural gas properties, transaction and non-recurring expenses, derivative fair value (gain) loss, net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivatives, (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, non-cash write-down of other well equipment inventory and non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

We also present Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges and as a percentage of revenue to further analyze our business, which are outlined below:

Adjusted EBITDA Margin. EBITDA divided by Revenue, as a percentage. It is also defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the total production volume, expressed in Boe, in the period, and described as dollar per Boe. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA margin is important to provide management and investors with information about how much we retain in Adjusted EBITDA terms as compared to the revenue we generate and how much per barrel we generate after accounting for certain operational and corporate costs.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding hedges for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for Boe, $/Boe and percentage data):



Three Months Ended

($ thousands, except per Boe) March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:















Net Income (loss) $ (66,441)

$ 81,012

$ (16,691)

$ (125,782)

Interest expense

31,490



33,102



32,390



33,570

Income tax expense (benefit)

(472)



(2,353)



(364)



498

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

98,340



105,900



88,596



99,841

Accretion expense

14,377



14,019



13,668



15,457

EBITDA

77,294



231,680



117,599



23,584

Write-down of oil and natural gas properties

—



18,123



—



—

Transaction and other (income) expenses(1)(4)

(26,532)



19,710



1,370



4,083

Derivative fair value loss(2)

281,219



13,473



81,479



186,617

Net cash payments on settled derivative

instruments(2)

(127,086)



(100,912)



(71,634)



(69,237)

Non-cash write-down of other well equipment

inventory

—



5,606



—



—

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

3,318



2,698



2,613



3,017

Adjusted EBITDA

208,213



190,378



131,427



148,064

Add: Net cash payments on settled derivative

instruments(2)

127,086



100,912



71,634



69,237

Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges $ 335,299

$ 291,290

$ 203,061

$ 217,301

Production and Revenue:















Boe(3)

5,687



6,320



5,200



6,031

Revenue - Operations

413,566



382,955



290,909



303,768

Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA

excl hedges margin:















Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue -

Operations (%)

50 %

50 %

45 %

49 % Adjusted EBITDA per Boe(3) $ 36.61

$ 30.12

$ 25.27

$ 24.55

Adjusted EBITDA excl hedges divided by Revenue -

Operations (%)

81 %

76 %

70 %

72 % Adjusted EBITDA excl hedges per Boe(3) $ 58.96

$ 46.09

$ 39.05

$ 36.03



(1) Includes transaction related expenses, restructuring expenses, cost saving initiatives and other miscellaneous income and expenses. (2) The adjustments for the derivative fair value (gain) loss and net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments have the effect of adjusting net income (loss) for changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, which are recognized at the end of each accounting period because we do not designate commodity derivative instruments as accounting hedges. This results in reflecting commodity derivative gains and losses within Adjusted EBITDA on an unrealized basis during the period the derivatives settled. (3) One Boe is equal to six Mcf of natural gas or one Bbl of oil or NGLs based on an approximate energy equivalency. This is an energy content correlation and does not reflect a value or price relationship between the commodities. (4) Includes $27.5 million gain as a result of the settlement agreement to resolve previously pending litigation that was filed in October 2017.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow

"Free Cash Flow" before changes in working capital provides management and investors with (i) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (ii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iii) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. Free Cash Flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We define these as the following:

Capital Expenditures and Plugging & Abandonment. Actual capital expenditures and plugging & abandonment recognized in the quarter, inclusive of accruals.

Interest Expense. Actual interest expense per the income statement.

Talos did not pay any cash taxes in the period, therefore cash taxes have no impact to the reported Free Cash Flow before changes in working capital number.

($ thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow (before changes in working capital)



Adjusted EBITDA $ 208,213

Less: Capital Expenditures and Plugging & Abandonment

(84,706)

Less: Interest Expense

(31,490)

Free Cash Flow (before changes in working capital) $ 92,017



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share

"Adjusted Net Income (Loss)" and "Adjusted Earnings per Share" are to provide management and investors with (i) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (ii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iii) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), earnings per share or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Net income (loss) plus accretion expense, transaction related costs, derivative fair value (gain) loss, net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments and non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

Adjusted Earnings per Share. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the number of common shares.

($ thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income:



Net Loss $ (66,441)

Transaction and other income(2)(3) $ (26,532)

Derivative fair value loss(1) $ 281,219

Cash payments on settled derivative instruments(1) $ (127,086)

Non-cash income tax expense $ (472)

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense $ 3,318

Adjusted Net Income $ 64,006







Weighted average common shares outstanding at March 31, 2022:



Basic

82,071

Diluted

82,071

Diluted (non-GAAP)

82,826







Net Loss per common share:



Basic $ (0.81)

Diluted $ (0.81)







Adjusted Net Income per common share:



Basic $ 0.78

Diluted $ 0.77



(1) The adjustments for the derivative fair value (gain) loss and net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments have the effect of adjusting net income (loss) for changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, which are recognized at the end of each accounting period because we do not designate commodity derivative instruments as accounting hedges. This results in reflecting commodity derivative gains and losses within Adjusted Net Income (Loss) on an unrealized basis during the period the derivatives settled. (2) Includes transaction related expenses, restructuring expenses, cost saving initiatives and other miscellaneous income and expenses. (3) Includes $27.5 million gain as a result of the settlement agreement to resolve previously pending litigation that was filed in October 2017.

Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA and Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA

We believe the presentation of Net Debt, LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA is important to provide management and investors with additional important information to evaluate our business. These measures are widely used by investors and ratings agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies

Net Debt. Total Debt principal of the Company plus the finance lease balance minus cash and cash equivalents.

Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt divided by the LTM Adjusted EBITDA.

Net Debt to Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt divided by the Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA.

Reconciliation of Net Debt ($ thousands) at March 31, 2022:



12.00% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes – due January 2026 $ 650,000

7.50% Senior Notes – due May 2022

6,060

Bank Credit Facility – matures November 2024

340,000

Finance lease

33,965

Total Debt

1,030,025

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(78,348)

Net Debt $ 951,677







Calculation of LTM EBITDA:



Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended June 30, 2021 $ 148,064

Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended September 30, 2021

131,427

Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended December 31, 2021

190,378

Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended March 31, 2022

208,213

LTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 678,082







Reconciliation of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA:



Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA

1.4x



The Adjusted EBITDA information included in this communication provides additional relevant information to our investors and creditors. Talos needs to comply with a financial covenant included in its Bank Credit Facility that requires it to maintain a Net Debt to Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio, as determined in accordance with the Company's credit agreement, equal to or lower than 3.0x. For purposes of covenant compliance, Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA, with certain adjustments, is calculated as the sum of quarterly Adjusted EBITDA for the 12-month period ended on that quarter, inclusive of revenue less direct operating expenditures of the Acquired Assets for periods prior to closing of the Transaction.

