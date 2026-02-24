Talos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced its operational and financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025. Talos also announced its year-end 2025 reserves and 2026 operational and financial guidance.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Produced 64.9 thousand barrels of oil per day ("MBo/d") and 89.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBoe/d").

Reported net cash provided by operating activities of $201.8 million.

Generated Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1)(2) of $21.3 million.

of $21.3 million. Repurchased approximately 1.5 million shares for $16.4 million.

Recorded Net Loss (2) of $202.6 million, or $1.19 Net Loss (2) per diluted share which includes $170.4 million of non-cash ceiling test impairment charges, and Adjusted Net Loss (1)(2) of $76.5 million, or $0.44 Adjusted Net Loss per diluted share (1)(2) .

of $202.6 million, or $1.19 Net Loss per diluted share which includes $170.4 million of non-cash ceiling test impairment charges, and Adjusted Net Loss of $76.5 million, or $0.44 Adjusted Net Loss per diluted share . Generated Adjusted EBITDA (1)(2) of $240.1 million.

of $240.1 million. Invested $150.4 million of capital expenditures, excluding plugging and abandonment and settled decommissioning obligations.

Achieved record throughput at the Tarantula Facility of 38 Mboe/d by further debottlenecking efforts.

Drilled and completed the Cardona well under budget and ahead of schedule.

Named apparent high bidder on 11 blocks at the Gulf of America Lease Sale in December 2025.

Full-Year 2025 and Recent Highlights

Produced 65.9 MBo/d and 94.6 MBoe/d.

Reported net cash provided by operating activities of $935.8 million.

Generated Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1)(2) of $417.7 million.

of $417.7 million. Repurchased approximately 12.6 million shares for $119.1 million.

Recorded Net Loss (2) of $494.3 million, or $2.82 Net Loss (2) per diluted share which includes $454.5 million of non-cash ceiling test impairment charges, and Adjusted Net Loss (1)(2) of $146.3 million, or $0.84 Adjusted Net Loss per diluted share (1)(2) .

of $494.3 million, or $2.82 Net Loss per diluted share which includes $454.5 million of non-cash ceiling test impairment charges, and Adjusted Net Loss of $146.3 million, or $0.84 Adjusted Net Loss per diluted share . Generated Adjusted EBITDA (1)(2) of $1,198.6 million.

of $1,198.6 million. Invested $498.6 million of capital expenditures, excluding plugging and abandonment and settled decommissioning obligations.

Strengthened balance sheet with $362.8 million of cash, an undrawn credit facility recently extended to 2030, a Net Debt to Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Adjusted EBITDA (1)(2) of 0.7x, as of December 31, 2025.

of 0.7x, as of December 31, 2025. Achieved zero serious injuries or fatalities (SIF) during 2025.

Developed and launched new strategy to be a leading pure-play offshore E&P.

Delivered $72 million of free cash flow enhancements exceeding the Optimal Performance Plan 2025 year-end goal.

Announced discovery at Daenerys exploration prospect; appraisal well to be drilled later in second quarter of 2026.

Year-end 2025 proved reserves of 174.7 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBoe") with a PV-10 value(1) of $3.2 billion.

"2025 marked the start of our transformation – building the foundation for the future," said Paul Goodfellow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Talos. "In June, we introduced an enhanced corporate strategy designed to position Talos as the leading pure‑play offshore E&P company. Our strategy is built on three core pillars: driving continuous improvement across our business, growing production and profitability, and building a long‑lived, scalable portfolio, all supported by a disciplined capital allocation framework. Since announcing this strategy, we strengthened our leadership team and we've been laser‑focused on execution. In 2025, we realized more than $70 million in free cash flow enhancements, putting us on a strong trajectory toward achieving our $100 million target in 2026. We generated approximately $420 million in free cash flow, enabling us to return $120 million of capital to shareholders while strengthening our balance sheet. We delivered several key operational milestones, including bringing Sunspear and Katmai West #2 online and announcing an exciting discovery at Daenerys, which we plan to appraise in the second quarter of 2026. Our accomplishments in 2025 underscore the momentum we are building and reinforce our confidence in the path ahead. In 2026, we are looking forward to the opportunities to continue investing for the future and executing our strategy with discipline and focus."

Footnotes: (1) Please see "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" for details and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Attributable to Talos Energy Inc.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

Operations Update:

Production Update: During the fourth quarter, Talos temporarily shut in production from the Genovesa well due to the failure of the surface-controlled subsurface safety valve (SCSSV) which impacted production by approximately 3 Mboe/d. Talos expects the Genovesa well to return to production in the third quarter of 2026 following completion of the planned workover.

Katmai: In mid‑2025, gross processing capacity from the Talos-owned Tarantula facility was expanded to 35 Mboe/d to accommodate higher volumes following the success of the Katmai West #2 well. Most recently, additional debottlenecking efforts have boosted Tarantula's throughput to approximately 38 Mboe/d. Talos, as operator, holds a 50% working interest ("W.I."), and entities managed by Ridgewood Energy Corporation holds a 50% W.I.

Cardona: The Company successfully drilled and completed the Cardona well in late 2025, delivering the project under budget and ahead of schedule. Production commenced early 2026, with the well flowing to the Talos-owned Pompano facility. Talos, as operator, holds a 65% W.I., and entities managed by Ridgewood Energy Corporation holds a 35% W.I.

CPN: The Company recently successfully drilled the CPN well in the first quarter of 2026. CPN was delivered under budget and ahead of schedule, with first production from the well expected in the second half of 2026. Talos, as operator, holds 65% W.I., Walter Oil and Gas Corp. holds a 25% W.I., and HEQ holds a 10% W.I.

Zama: Harbour Energy plc was named operator of the Zama project offshore Mexico in December 2025. Under the agreement, Talos retains the right to appoint key personnel to the project team. The focus will shift to completing engineering and design activities in 2026, paving the way for a final investment decision thereafter.

Manta Ray: The non-operated Manta Ray well was drilled in late 2025. The well encountered hydrocarbons but was deemed non-commercial. Talos held a 40% W.I. and Walter Oil and Gas Corp., as operator, held a 60% W.I.

Exploration and Appraisal Update:

Daenerys: In August 2025, Talos announced successful drilling results at the Daenerys exploration prospect located on Walker Ridge blocks 106, 107, 150 and 151. The discovery well was drilled to a total vertical depth of 33,228 feet utilizing the West Vela deepwater drillship and encountered oil pay in multiple high-quality, sub-salt Miocene sands. The discovery well has been temporarily suspended to preserve its future utility. Talos plans to drill an appraisal well later in the second quarter of 2026 to further define the discovered resource. Talos is encouraged by the results of the Daenerys discovery well, which confirms the presence of oil and validates Talos's geologic and geophysical models. Talos, as operator, holds a 27% W.I., Shell Offshore Inc. holds a 22.5% W.I., Red Willow holds a 22.5% W.I., Houston Energy, L.P. holds a 10%, HEQ II Daenerys, LLC holds a 9% W.I., and Cathexis holds a 9% W.I.

Gulf of America Lease Sale: Talos was an active participant in the Gulf of America Lease Sale held in December 2025, where the Company was named as the apparent high bidder on 11 new leases for approximately $15 million. The new leases bring eight new development and exploration prospects into the Company's portfolio.

Share Repurchase Program:

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Talos repurchased 1.5 million shares for $16.4 million, representing an average price of $11.04 per share. In 2025, Talos returned $119.1 million or approximately 29% of annual free cash flow to shareholders through share repurchases which reduced outstanding share count by approximately 7%. And since announcing its current return of capital framework, Talos has returned approximately 44% of free cash flow to shareholders.

The remaining share repurchase authorization as of December 31, 2025, is approximately $81 million. Under Talos's capital allocation framework, management expects to allocate up to 50% of annual free cash flow to share repurchases. The timing and amount of any repurchases under the Company's share repurchase program will depend on market conditions, share price, legal requirements, and other factors, and may be made from time to time in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Optimal Performance Plan for Cash Flow Enhancements:

In June 2025, Talos initiated the Optimal Performance Plan for Cash Flow Enhancements, targeting improvements in capital efficiency, margin enhancement, commercial opportunities, and organizational performance. The Company set a 2025 year-end target of $25 million, which was surpassed by realizing $72 million in 2025. Based on the strong execution and delivery in 2025, Talos is well-positioned to achieve the 2026 target of $100 million.

Credit Facility Update:

In January 2026, the Company entered into an Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, which reaffirmed the Company's borrowing base of $700 million and extended the maturity date to January 30, 2030.

Impairment:

Talos accounts for its assets under the full cost method requiring the ceiling test to be calculated each quarter utilizing 12-month trailing commodity prices. Driven by lower average oil prices, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $170.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 under the "ceiling test" of its full cost pool of oil and gas assets. This non-cash charge does not impact cash flows of the Company.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS

Key Financial Highlights:

($ thousands, except per share and per Boe amounts) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2025

Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2025

Total revenues $ 392,237

$ 1,780,070

Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. $ (202,580)

$ (494,290)

Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. per diluted share $ (1.19)

$ (2.82)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(1) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. $ (76,481)

$ (146,297)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. per diluted share(1) $ (0.44)

$ (0.84)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc.(1) $ 240,130

$ 1,198,620

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. excluding hedges(1) $ 213,746

$ 1,117,149

Capital Expenditures $ 150,432

$ 498,626



_______________ (1) Please see "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" for details and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Production

Production for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 was 89.2 MBoe/d (73% oil, 81% liquids) and 94.6 MBoe/d (70% oil, 78% liquids), respectively.



Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2025

Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2025

Oil (MBbl/d)

64.9



65.9

Natural Gas (MMcf/d)

103.2



126.4

NGL (MBbl/d)

7.1



7.6

Total average net daily (MBoe/d)

89.2



94.6





Three Months Ended December 31, 2025



Production

% Oil

% Liquids

% Operated

Deepwater

80.9



75 %

83 %

80 % Shelf and Gulf Coast

8.3



52 %

61 %

79 % Total average net daily (MBoe/d)

89.2



73 %

81 %

80 %



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025



Production

% Oil

% Liquids

% Operated

Deepwater

85.1



72 %

80 %

81 % Shelf and Gulf Coast

9.5



51 %

60 %

76 % Total average net daily (MBoe/d)

94.6



70 %

78 %

81 %



Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2025

Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2025

Average realized prices (excluding hedges):







Oil ($/Bbl) $ 58.00

$ 64.84

Natural Gas ($/Mcf) $ 3.79

$ 3.67

NGL ($/Bbl) $ 15.35

$ 18.05

Average realized price ($/Boe) $ 47.82

$ 51.55











Average NYMEX prices:







WTI ($/Bbl) $ 59.06

$ 65.32

Henry Hub ($/MMBtu) $ 3.55

$ 3.44



Lease Operating & General and Administrative Expenses

Total lease operating expenses for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025, inclusive of workover, maintenance and insurance costs, were $148.2 million, or $18.07 per Boe, and $546.7 million, or $15.83 per Boe, respectively.

General and Administrative expenses for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025, adjusted for one-time transaction-related costs and non-cash equity-based compensation, were $33.3 million, or $4.06 per Boe, and $134.0 million, or $3.88 per Boe, respectively.

($ thousands, except per Boe amounts) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2025

Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2025

Lease Operating Expenses $ 148,222

$ 546,716

Lease Operating Expenses per Boe $ 18.07

$ 15.83

Adjusted General & Administrative Expenses(1) $ 33,332

$ 133,986

Adjusted General & Administrative Expenses per Boe(1) $ 4.06

$ 3.88



_______________ (1) Please see "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" for details and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025, excluding plugging and abandonment and settled decommissioning obligations, totaled $150.4 million and $498.6 million, respectively.

($ thousands) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2025

Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2025

U.S. drilling & completions $ 123,686

$ 394,264

Asset management(1)

7,471



31,991

Seismic and G&G, land, capitalized G&A and other

16,712



67,812

Total Capital Expenditures

147,869



494,067

Investment in Mexico

2,563



4,559

Total $ 150,432

$ 498,626



_______________ (1) Asset management consists of capital expenditures for development-related activities primarily associated with recompletions and improvements to our facilities and infrastructure.

Plugging & Abandonment and Decommissioning Expenditures

Upstream capital expenditures for plugging and abandonment and settled decommissioning obligations for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 totaled $27.6 million, and $118.9 million, respectively.



Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2025

Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2025

Plugging & Abandonment and Decommissioning Obligations Settled(1) $ 27,644

$ 118,949



_______________ (1) Settlement of decommissioning obligations as a result of working interest partners or counterparties of divestiture transactions that were unable to perform the required abandonment obligations due to bankruptcy or insolvency.

Liquidity and Leverage

At December 31, 2025, Talos had a borrowing base of $700.0 million under its undrawn credit facility with $97.4 million in outstanding letters of credit. Cash was $362.8 million, providing Talos $965.4 million of liquidity. On December 31, 2025, Talos had $1,250.0 million in total debt. Net Debt(1) was $887.2 million, Net Debt to Pro Forma Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc.(1) was 0.7x.

Footnotes: (1) Please see "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" for details and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

YEAR-END 2025 RESERVES

As of December 31, 2025, Talos had proved reserves of 174.7 MMBoe, comprised of 75% oil and 81% liquids. The Standardized Measure of Talos's standalone reserves was approximately $2.8 billion and the PV-10 of Talos proved reserves(1) was approximately $3.2 billion. In addition to proved reserves, Talos's probable reserves as of December 31, 2025 were 102.5 MMBoe with a corresponding PV-10(1)(2) of approximately $2.3 billion. The proved and probable reserves are prepared by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. ("NSAI"). All figures are fully burdened by and net of all plugging and abandonment costs associated with the properties included in the reserves report. The following tables summarize proved reserves at December 31, 2025 based on SEC pricing of $65.37 per barrel of oil and $3.39 per MMBtu of natural gas, before differentials.

Proved Reserves

The following table presents Talos's estimated proved reserves and PV-10 values as of December 31, 2025.



SEC Reserves as of December 31, 2025



MBoe

% of Total

Proved

% Oil

Standardized

Measure

(in thousands)

PV -10(1)

(in thousands)

Proved Developed Producing

102,902



59 %

76 %



$ 2,419,008

Proved Developed Non-Producing

33,843



19 %

66 %





438,503

Total Proved Developed

136,745



78 %

74 %





2,857,511

Proved Undeveloped

37,948



22 %

78 %





331,526

Total Proved

174,693



100 %

75 % $ 2,804,857

$ 3,189,037



Probable Reserves

The following table presents Talos's estimated probable reserves and PV-10 value as of December 31, 2025.





Reserves as of December 31, 2025





MBoe

PV -10(1)(2)

(in thousands)

Total Probable

102,477

$ 2,266,846



















_______________ (1) PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure and differs from the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" below for additional detail and a reconciliation of PV-10 of our proved reserves to the corresponding standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows at December 31, 2025. PV-10 is presented inclusive of the plugging and abandonment obligations and before hedges. SEC pricing of $65.39 per barrel of oil and $3.39 per MMBtu of natural gas, before differentials. (2) Investors should be cautioned that estimates of PV-10 of probable reserves, as well as underlying volumetric estimates, are inherently more uncertain of being recovered and realized than comparable measures for proved reserves. Further, because estimates of probable reserve volumes have not been adjusted for risk due to this uncertainty of recovery, their summation may be of limited use.

2026 OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Talos intends to prioritize high-margin oil production in 2026 underpinned by balanced investment in infrastructure-led development, exploration and appraisal, and the multi-well, non-operated development at Monument. Capital Expenditures guidance for 2026 is expected to range from $500 to $550 million. P&A Expenditures are expected to range from $100 to $130 million. Approximately 40% of total capex is non-operated, largely driven by the Beacon-operated Monument project. Approximately 10% of total capex will be allocated to exploration. Production for 2026 is expected to be in the range from 62 to 66 MBo/d; 85 to 90 MBoe/d.

Production for the first quarter 2026 is estimated to be in the range from 60 to 64 MBo/d; 84 to 88 MBoe/d.

Talos's production guidance takes into account known and anticipated factors, including expected planned downtime. Furthermore, the guidance also considers potential expected but unplanned downtime due to unforeseen risks and weather-related disruptions.

The following summarizes Talos's full-year 2026 operational and production guidance.





FY 2026

($ Millions, unless highlighted):

Low

High

Production Avg Daily Production (MBoe/d)

85.0



90.0



Avg Daily Production (MBo/d)

62.0



66.0

Capex Capital Expenditures(1) $ 500

$ 550

P&A Expenditures P&A, Decommissioning $ 100

$ 130

Cash Expenses Cash Operating Expenses and Workovers(2)(3)(4)* $ 560

$ 590



G&A(3)(5)* $ 130

$ 140



Interest Expense(6) $ 155

$ 165



_______________ (1) Excludes acquisitions. (2) Includes Lease Operating Expenses and Maintenance. (3) Includes insurance costs. (4) Includes reimbursements under production handling agreements. (5) Excludes non-cash equity-based compensation and transaction and other expenses. (6) Includes cash interest expense on debt and finance lease, surety charges and amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discounts. *Due to the forward-looking nature a reconciliation of Cash Operating Expenses and Workovers and G&A to the most directly comparable GAAP measure could not be reconciled without unreasonable efforts.

HEDGES

The following table reflects contracted volumes and weighted average prices the Company will receive under the terms of its derivative contracts as of February 20, 2026.



Instrument Type Avg. Daily

Volume

W.A. Swap

W.A. Floor

W.A. Ceiling

Crude – WTI

(Bbls)

(Per Bbl)

(Per Bbl)

(Per Bbl)

January - March 2026 Fixed Swaps

15,000

$ 66.03

---

---



Collar

14,311

---

$ 59.19

$ 68.78

April - June 2026 Fixed Swaps

14,000

$ 65.11

---

---



Collar

13,000

---

$ 59.62

$ 69.50

July - September 2026 Fixed Swaps

2,000

$ 65.00

---

---



Collar

15,000

---

$ 59.00

$ 68.87

October - December 2026 Fixed Swaps

4,000

$ 62.50

---

---



Collar

14,989

---

$ 59.00

$ 68.57

Natural Gas – HH NYMEX

(MMBtu)

(Per MMBtu)

(Per MMBtu)

(Per MMBtu)

January - March 2026 Fixed Swaps

40,000

$ 4.13

---

---

April - June 2026 Fixed Swaps

35,000

$ 3.77

---

---

July - September 2026 Fixed Swaps

20,000

$ 3.65

---

---

October - December 2026 Fixed Swaps

23,315

$ 3.77

---

---



Talos Energy Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share amounts)



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024











ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 362,809

$ 108,172

Accounts receivable, net

323,058



404,258

Assets from price risk management activities

54,420



33,486

Prepaid assets

83,080



77,487

Other current assets

17,939



35,980

Total current assets

841,306



659,383

Property and equipment:







Proved properties

10,621,012



9,784,832

Unproved properties, not subject to amortization

480,555



587,238

Other property and equipment

22,643



35,069

Total property and equipment

11,124,210



10,407,139

Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(6,686,575)



(5,191,865)

Total property and equipment, net

4,437,635



5,215,274

Other long-term assets:







Restricted cash

76,181



106,260

Assets from price risk management activities

—



253

Equity method investments

112,382



111,269

Other well equipment

49,307



58,306

Notes receivable, net

19,636



17,748

Operating lease assets

9,214



11,294

Other assets

6,396



12,008

Total assets $ 5,552,057

$ 6,191,795

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 92,979

$ 117,055

Accrued liabilities

290,223



326,913

Accrued royalties

59,768



77,672

Current portion of asset retirement obligations

112,489



97,166

Liabilities from price risk management activities

6,708



6,474

Accrued interest payable

48,972



49,084

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

3,657



3,837

Other current liabilities

29,925



44,854

Total current liabilities

644,721



723,055

Long-term liabilities:







Long-term debt

1,226,189



1,221,399

Asset retirement obligations

1,219,639



1,052,569

Liabilities from price risk management activities

-



3,537

Operating lease liabilities

11,956



15,489

Other long-term liabilities

281,429



416,041

Total liabilities

3,383,934



3,432,090

Commitments and contingencies







Equity







Talos Energy Inc. stockholdersʼ equity:







Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized and zero shares issued or outstanding

as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

—



—

Common stock; $0.01 par value; 270,000,000 shares authorized; 188,530,052 and 187,434,908

shares issued as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

1,885



1,874

Additional paid-in capital

3,296,643



3,274,626

Accumulated deficit

(918,400)



(424,110)

Treasury stock, at cost; 20,015,369 and 7,417,385 shares as of December 31, 2025 and 2024,

respectively

(212,144)



(92,685)

Total Talos Energy Inc. stockholders' equity

2,167,984



2,759,705

Noncontrolling interest

139



—

Total equity

2,168,123



2,759,705

Total liabilities and equity $ 5,552,057

$ 6,191,795



Talos Energy Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues:















Oil $ 346,273

$ 437,914

$ 1,560,401

$ 1,806,148

Natural gas

35,989



29,840



169,445



105,528

NGL

9,975



17,431



50,224



61,892

Total revenues

392,237



485,185



1,780,070



1,973,568

Operating expenses:















Lease operating expense

148,222



110,206



546,716



566,041

Production taxes

87



133



418



1,377

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

243,222



274,554



1,056,281



1,023,558

Impairment of oil and natural gas properties

170,392



—



454,482



—

Accretion expense

31,592



30,551



125,296



117,604

General and administrative expense

39,776



41,563



155,368



201,517

Other operating (income) expense

2,904



1,013



1,789



(109,454)

Total operating expenses

636,195



458,020



2,340,350



1,800,643

Operating income (expense)

(243,958)



27,165



(560,280)



172,925

Interest expense

(40,796)



(41,536)



(163,381)



(187,638)

Price risk management activities income (expense)

30,227



(42,989)



105,455



(1,458)

Equity method investment income (expense)

(1,770)



(1,235)



(1,807)



(10,289)

Other income (expense)

4,238



3,535



15,520



(44,930)

Net income (loss) before income taxes

(252,059)



(55,060)



(604,493)



(71,390)

Income tax benefit (expense)

48,448



(9,448)



109,169



(5,003)

Net income (loss) $ (203,611)

$ (64,508)

$ (495,324)

$ (76,393)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1,031)



—



(1,034)



—

Net income (loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. $ (202,580)

$ (64,508)

$ (494,290)

$ (76,393)



















Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:















Basic $ (1.19)

$ (0.37)

$ (2.82)

$ (0.44)

Diluted $ (1.19)

$ (0.37)

$ (2.82)

$ (0.44)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

169,789



175,605



175,136



175,605

Diluted

169,789



175,605



175,136



175,605



Talos Energy Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)



Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income (loss) $ (495,324)

$ (76,393)

$ 187,332

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities











Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense

1,181,577



1,141,162



749,686

Impairment of oil and natural gas properties

454,482



—



—

Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount

8,359



9,303



15,039

Equity-based compensation expense

18,418



14,462



12,953

Price risk management activities (income) expense

(105,455)



1,458



(80,928)

Net cash received (paid) on settled derivative instruments

81,471



4,710



(9,457)

Equity method investment (income) expense

1,807



10,289



3,209

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

—



60,256



—

Settlement of asset retirement obligations

(117,847)



(108,789)



(86,615)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

381



38



(66,115)

Loss (gain) on sale of business

—



(100,482)



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable

85,459



8,576



20,352

Other current assets

15,895



(6,964)



7,066

Accounts payable

(22,833)



(3,831)



(60,401)

Other current liabilities

(66,563)



1,290



(96,960)

Other non-current assets and liabilities, net

(104,001)



7,508



(76,092)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

935,826



962,593



519,069

Cash flows from investing activities:











Exploration, development and other capital expenditures

(481,905)



(508,914)



(561,434)

Cash acquired in excess of payments for acquisitions

1,690



—



17,617

Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(49,978)



(936,214)



—

Proceeds from (cash paid for) sale of property and equipment, net

1,716



1,161



73,004

Contributions to equity method investees

(4,559)



(22,988)



(29,447)

Investment in intangible assets

—



—



(12,366)

Proceeds from sales of business

—



146,676



—

Other

(13,710)



—



—

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(546,746)



(1,320,279)



(512,626)

Cash flows from financing activities:











Issuance of common stock

—



387,717



—

Issuance of senior notes

—



1,250,000



—

Redemption of senior notes

—



(897,116)



(30,000)

Proceeds from Bank Credit Facility

—



880,000



825,000

Repayment of Bank Credit Facility

—



(1,080,000)



(625,000)

Deferred financing costs

—



(32,872)



(11,775)

Other deferred payments

(20,539)



(2,389)



(1,545)

Payments of finance lease

(19,589)



(17,834)



(16,306)

Purchase of treasury stock

(119,459)



(45,181)



(47,504)

Employee stock awards tax withholdings

(3,588)



(6,206)



(7,459)

Distribution to noncontrolling interest

(1,347)



—



—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(164,522)



436,119



85,411















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

224,558



78,433



91,854

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:











Balance, beginning of period

214,432



135,999



44,145

Balance, end of period $ 438,990

$ 214,432

$ 135,999















Supplemental non-cash transactions:











Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 84,721

$ 85,550

$ 114,972

Supplemental cash flow information:











Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized $ 118,037

$ 130,841

$ 130,313



SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP INFORMATION

Certain financial information included in our financial results are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures which may be reported by other companies. In addition, we believe that non-GAAP measures are a meaningful measure of financial performance that can be used by investors, analysts and management in evaluating the performance of our business and will assist such readers of our financial statements in considering the results of this business in comparative periods.

Reconciliation of General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted General and Administrative

We believe the presentation of Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses provides management and investors with (i) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (ii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iii) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. Adjusted General & Administrative Expenses has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We define these as the following:

General and Administrative Expenses. General and Administrative Expenses generally consist of costs incurred for overhead, including payroll and benefits for our corporate staff, costs of maintaining our headquarters, costs of managing our production operations, bad debt expense, equity-based compensation expense, audit and other fees for professional services and legal compliance. A portion of these expenses are allocated based on the percentage of employees dedicated to each operating segment.

($ thousands) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2025

Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2025

Reconciliation of General & Administrative Expenses to Adjusted General & Administrative

Expenses:







Total General and administrative expense $ 39,776

$ 155,368

Transaction expenses

(1,525)



(2,964)

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

(4,919)



(18,418)

Adjusted General & Administrative Expenses $ 33,332

$ 133,986



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc.

"EBITDA," and "Adjusted EBITDA" provide management and investors with (i) additional information to evaluate, with certain adjustments, items required or permitted in calculating covenant compliance under our debt agreements, (ii) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (iii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iv) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We define these as the following:

EBITDA. Net income (loss) plus interest expense; income tax expense (benefit); depreciation, depletion and amortization; and accretion expense.

Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA plus non-cash write-down of oil and natural gas properties, transaction and other (income) expenses, decommissioning obligations, the net change in fair value of derivatives (mark to market effect, net of cash settlements and premiums related to these derivatives), (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, non-cash write-down of other well equipment and non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. Adjusted EBITDA, less adjustments for noncontrolling interest.

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. excluding hedges. We have historically provided as a supplement to—rather than in lieu of—Adjusted EBITDA including hedges, provides useful information regarding our results of operations and profitability by illustrating the operating results of our oil and natural gas properties without the benefit or detriment, as applicable, of our financial oil and natural gas hedges. By excluding our oil and natural gas hedges, we are able to convey actual operating results using realized market prices during the period, thereby providing analysts and investors with additional information they can use to evaluate the impacts of our hedging strategies over time.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of Net Income (loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc., Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. excluding hedges for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

($ thousands) December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. to

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc.:















Net Income (loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. $ (202,580)

$ (95,905)

$ (185,937)

$ (9,868)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1,031)



(3)



—



—

Net Income (loss)

(203,611)



(95,908)



(185,937)



(9,868)

Interest expense

40,796



40,847



40,811



40,927

Income tax expense (benefit)

(48,448)



(24,204)



(36,426)



(91)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

243,222



262,637



269,706



280,716

Accretion expense

31,592



30,764



32,046



30,894

EBITDA

63,551



214,136



120,200



342,578

Impairment of oil and natural gas properties

170,392



60,209



223,881



—

Transaction and other (income) expenses(1)

1,100



9,253



(773)



(4,579)

Decommissioning obligations(2)

3,010



316



76



(157)

Derivative fair value (gain) loss(3)

(30,227)



(4,226)



(86,855)



15,853

Net cash received (paid) on settled derivative instruments(3)

26,384



16,605



33,315



5,167

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

4,919



4,955



4,403



4,141

Adjusted EBITDA

239,129



301,248



294,247



363,003

Less: adjustment for noncontrolling interest

(1,001)



8



—



—

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc.

240,130



301,240



294,247



363,003

Add: Net cash (received) paid on settled derivative instruments(3)

(26,384)



(16,605)



(33,315)



(5,167)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. excluding hedges $ 213,746

$ 284,635

$ 260,932

$ 357,836

Production:















Boe(4)

8,203



8,757



8,494



9,080

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. and Adjusted EBITDA

attributable to Talos Energy Inc. excluding hedges margin:















Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. per Boe(4) $ 29.27

$ 34.40

$ 34.64

$ 39.98

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. excluding hedges per Boe(1)(4) $ 26.06

$ 32.50

$ 30.72

$ 39.41



_______________ (1) Other income (expense) includes miscellaneous income and expenses that we do not view as a meaningful indicator of our operating performance. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, it includes the derecognition of $8.9 million related to a deferred payment that was deemed uncollectible. (2) Estimated decommissioning obligations were a result of working interest partners or counterparties of divestiture transactions that were unable to perform the required abandonment obligations due to bankruptcy or insolvency and are included in "Other operating (income) expense" on our consolidated statements of operations. (3) The adjustments for the derivative fair value (gain) loss and net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments have the effect of adjusting net income (loss) for changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, which are recognized at the end of each accounting period because we do not designate commodity derivative instruments as accounting hedges. This results in reflecting commodity derivative gains and losses within Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. on an unrealized basis during the period the derivatives settled. (4) One Boe is equal to six Mcf of natural gas or one Bbl of oil or NGLs based on an approximate energy equivalency. This is an energy content correlation and does not reflect a value or price relationship between the commodities.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. to Adjusted Free Cash Flow attributable to Talos Energy Inc. and Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow attributable to Talos Energy Inc.

"Adjusted Free Cash Flow attributable to Talos Energy Inc." before changes in working capital provides management and investors with (i) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (ii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iii) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. Adjusted Free Cash Flow attributable to Talos Energy Inc. has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as alternatives to net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc., operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We define these as the following:

Capital Expenditures and Plugging & Abandonment. Actual capital expenditures and plugging & abandonment recognized in the quarter, inclusive of accruals.

Interest Expense. Actual interest expense per the income statement.

($ thousands) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2025

Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2025

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. to Adjusted Free Cash Flow

attributable to Talos Energy Inc. (before changes in working capital):







Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. $ 240,130

$ 1,198,620

Capital expenditures

(147,869)



(494,067)

Plugging & abandonment

(27,769)



(117,847)

Decommissioning obligations settled

125



(1,102)

Investment in Mexico

(2,563)



(4,559)

Interest expense

(40,796)



(163,381)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow attributable to Talos Energy Inc. (before changes in working capital)

21,258



417,664





($ thousands) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2025

Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2025

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow

attributable to Talos Energy Inc. (before changes in working capital):







Net cash provided by operating activities(1) $ 201,780

$ 935,826

(Increase) decrease in operating assets and liabilities

16,827



92,043

Capital expenditures(2)

(147,869)



(494,067)

Decommissioning obligations settled

125



(1,102)

Investment in Mexico

(2,563)



(4,559)

Transaction and other (income) expenses(3)

1,100



5,001

Decommissioning obligations(4)

3,010



3,245

Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount

(1,764)



(8,359)

Income tax benefit

(48,448)



(109,169)

Adjustment for noncontrolling interest

1,001



993

Other adjustments

(1,941)



(2,188)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow attributable to Talos Energy Inc. (before changes in working capital)

21,258



417,664



_______________ (1) Includes settlement of asset retirement obligations. (2) Includes accruals and excludes acquisitions. (3) Other income (expense) includes miscellaneous income and expenses that we do not view as a meaningful indicator of our operating performance. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, it includes the derecognition of $8.9 million related to a deferred payment that was deemed uncollectible. (4) Estimated decommissioning obligations were a result of working interest partners or counterparties of divestiture transactions that were unable to perform the required abandonment obligations due to bankruptcy or insolvency.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. and Adjusted Earnings per Share

"Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc." and "Adjusted Earnings per Share" are to provide management and investors with (i) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (ii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iii) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. and Adjusted Earnings per Share have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as an alternative to net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc., operating income (loss), earnings per share or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. Net income (loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. plus impairment of oil and natural gas properties, transaction related costs, derivative fair value (gain) loss, net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments, income tax expense (benefit) and non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

Adjusted Earnings per Share. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. divided by the number of common shares.



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025



























($ thousands, except per share amounts)



Basic per

Share

Diluted

per Share





Basic per

Share

Diluted

per Share

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos

Energy Inc. to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos

Energy Inc.:























Net Income (loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. $ (203,611)

$ (1.19)

$ (1.19)

$ (494,290)

$ (2.82)

$ (2.82)

Impairment of oil and natural gas properties

170,392

$ 1.00

$ 1.00



454,482

$ 2.60

$ 2.60

Transaction and other (income) expenses(1)

1,100

$ 0.01

$ 0.01



5,001

$ 0.03

$ 0.03

Decommissioning obligations(2)

3,010

$ 0.02

$ 0.02



3,245

$ 0.02

$ 0.02

Derivative fair value (gain) loss(3)

(30,227)

$ (0.18)

$ (0.18)



(105,455)

$ (0.60)

$ (0.60)

Net cash received (paid) on settled derivative instruments(3)

26,384

$ 0.16

$ 0.16



81,471

$ 0.47

$ 0.47

Non-cash income tax benefit

(48,448)

$ (0.29)

$ (0.29)



(109,169)

$ (0.62)

$ (0.62)

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

4,919

$ 0.03

$ 0.03



18,418

$ 0.11

$ 0.11

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(4) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. $ (76,481)

$ (0.44)

$ (0.44)

$ (146,297)

$ (0.84)

$ (0.84)



























Weighted average common shares outstanding at December 31,

2025:























Basic

169,789











175,136









Diluted

169,789











175,136











_______________ (1) Other income (expense) includes miscellaneous income and expenses that we do not view as a meaningful indicator of our operating performance. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, it includes the derecognition of $8.9 million related to a deferred payment that was deemed uncollectible. (2) Estimated decommissioning obligations were a result of working interest partners or counterparties of divestiture transactions that were unable to perform the required abandonment obligations due to bankruptcy or insolvency. (3) The adjustments for the derivative fair value (gain) loss and net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments have the effect of adjusting net income (loss) for changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, which are recognized at the end of each accounting period because we do not designate commodity derivative instruments as accounting hedges. This results in reflecting commodity derivative gains and losses within Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. on an unrealized basis during the period the derivatives settled. (4) The per share impacts reflected in this table were calculated independently and may not sum to total adjusted basic and diluted EPS due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc.

We believe the presentation of Net Debt, LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. is important to provide management and investors with additional important information to evaluate our business. These measures are widely used by investors and ratings agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies.

Net Debt. Total Debt principal minus cash and cash equivalents.

Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. Net Debt divided by the LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc.

($ thousands) December 31,

2025

Reconciliation of Net Debt:



9.000% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes $ 625,000

9.375% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes

625,000

Bank Credit Facility – matures March 2027

—

Total Debt

1,250,000

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(362,809)

Net Debt $ 887,191







Calculation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc.:



Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended March 31, 2025 $ 363,003

Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended June 30, 2025

294,247

Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended September 30, 2025

301,240

Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended December 31, 2025

240,130

LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. $ 1,198,620







Reconciliation of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc.:



Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc.(1) 0.7x



_______________ (1) Net Debt / Pro Forma LTM Adjusted EBITDA figure excludes the Finance Lease. Had the Finance Lease been included, Net Debt / Pro Forma LTM Adjusted EBITDA would have been 0.8x.

Reconciliation of PV-10 to Standardized Measure - Proved Reserves

Reconciliation of PV-10 to Standardized Measure PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure and generally differs from Standardized Measure, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, because it does not include the effects of income taxes on future net revenues. PV-10 is not an estimate of the fair market value of the Company's properties. Talos and others in the industry use PV-10 as a measure to compare the relative size and value of proved reserves held by companies and of the potential return on investment related to the companies' properties without regard to the specific tax characteristics of such entities. PV-10 may be reconciled to the Standardized Measure of discounted future net cash flows at such dates by adding the discounted future income taxes associated with such reserves to the Standardized Measure.

The table below presents the reconciliation of the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows to PV-10 of our proved reserves:

($ thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2025

Standardized measure (1)(2) $ 2,804,857

Present value of future income taxes discounted at 10%

384,180

PV-10 (Non-GAAP) $ 3,189,037



_______________ (1) All estimated future costs to settle asset retirement obligations associated with our proved reserves have been included in our calculation of the standardized measure for the period presented. (2) Standardized measure is based on management estimates and is not audited by third party reserve engineers.

