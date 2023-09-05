Talos Energy to Ring the NYSE Closing Bell and Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

News provided by

Talos Energy

05 Sep, 2023, 06:58 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) ("Talos" or the "Company") today announced that, in celebration of its fifth anniversary as a publicly traded company, representatives will ring The Closing Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan will be joined on the podium by members of Talos's senior leadership team and Board of Directors.

Talos President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan stated, "I am proud of our team's entrepreneurial culture of development and growth over the last five years, solidifying our position as one of the largest offshore independent energy companies in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. During that time, we have evolved into a dynamic energy solutions company by leveraging our decades of conventional expertise and operational experience to establish a complementary portfolio of decarbonization projects along the U.S. Gulf Coast. Returning to the NYSE after five years since our initial listing provides us an opportunity to reflect on our journey from a small start-up to a leading offshore producer committed to building a sustainable company as a part of the entire energy ecosystem."

Coverage of the ceremony will be live streamed on the New York Stock Exchange website at https://www.nyse.com/bell.

In addition, members of Talos's management team will participate in the following upcoming institutional investor-focused events:

  • September 5-6, Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
  • September 12, NYSE Energy & Utilities Virtual Investor Access Day
  • September 20-21, Pareto Securities 30th Annual Energy Conference
  • September 21-22, Pickering Energy Partners Technology, Energy, and Mobility Conference

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States and offshore Mexico, both upstream through oil and gas exploration and production and downstream through the development of future carbon capture and storage opportunities. As one of the Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise toward the acquisition, exploration and development of assets in key geological trends present in many offshore basins worldwide. With a focus on environmental stewardship, we are also utilizing our expertise to explore opportunities to reduce industrial emissions through our carbon capture and storage initiatives along the U.S. Gulf Coast and the Gulf of Mexico. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

SOURCE Talos Energy

Also from this source

Talos Energy President and CEO to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on August 21, 2023

Talos Energy Announces Second Quarter 2023 Operational and Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.