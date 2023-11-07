Talos Integrates with CME Group to Expand Crypto Derivatives Access for Institutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos, the premier provider of digital assets trading technology for institutions, announced its integration with CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace. Through this groundbreaking integration, Talos clients can now trade CME Group Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts using Talos's suite of advanced execution algorithms and smart order routing strategies.

"As institutions enter the digital assets markets, they are seeking sophisticated trading solutions that provide versatility as well as security and compliance," said Anton Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of Talos. "By integrating with CME Group, renowned for its deep liquidity, advanced technology, and the operation of its regulated exchanges, we're delivering the highest grade of excellence to our institutional clients."

The Talos suite of advanced execution tools will enable institutional clients to implement a variety of trading strategies, including calendar spread trading, basis trading, and multi-leg trading across multiple venues. Institutional investors can access the entire digital assets ecosystem from a single point of entry with the award-winning Talos platform. Additionally, Talos will extend its offering by supporting CME Group's Bitcoin and Ether options contracts in the near future.

"We are pleased to provide Talos with access to our highly liquid, regulated suite of benchmark Bitcoin and Ether derivative products and to help their clients efficiently manage risk or gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market," said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group.

To achieve a successful launch, Talos has also integrated with multiple Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) including Wedbush, Marex and Hidden Road. The list of supported FCMs is expected to grow with client demand.

About Talos

Talos provides an institutional-grade technology infrastructure that supports the full lifecycle of digital assets trading and procurement including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trade execution, settlement, lending, and borrowing. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform connects the diverse group of participants involved in today's crypto-asset market structure – institutional investors, prime brokers, exchanges, OTC desks, lenders, and custodians – through a single point of entry. This streamlines the entire trading process, eliminates unnecessary intermediary risk, and provides institutions a clear path to best execution. For additional information, visit www.talos.com .

Disclaimer: Talos offers software-as-a-service products that provide connectivity tools for institutional clients. Talos does not provide clients with any pre-negotiated arrangements with liquidity providers or other parties. Clients are required to independently negotiate arrangements with liquidity providers and other parties bilaterally. Talos is not party to any of these arrangements. Services and venues may not be available in all jurisdictions. For information about which services are available in your jurisdiction, please reach out to your sales representative.

