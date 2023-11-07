Talos Integrates with CME Group to Expand Crypto Derivatives Access for Institutions

News provided by

Talos Trading

07 Nov, 2023, 09:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos, the premier provider of digital assets trading technology for institutions, announced its integration with CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace. Through this groundbreaking integration, Talos clients can now trade CME Group Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts using Talos's suite of advanced execution algorithms and smart order routing strategies.

"As institutions enter the digital assets markets, they are seeking sophisticated trading solutions that provide versatility as well as security and compliance," said Anton Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of Talos. "By integrating with CME Group, renowned for its deep liquidity, advanced technology, and the operation of its regulated exchanges, we're delivering the highest grade of excellence to our institutional clients."

The Talos suite of advanced execution tools will enable institutional clients to implement a variety of trading strategies, including calendar spread trading, basis trading, and multi-leg trading across multiple venues. Institutional investors can access the entire digital assets ecosystem from a single point of entry with the award-winning Talos platform. Additionally, Talos will extend its offering by supporting CME Group's Bitcoin and Ether options contracts in the near future.

"We are pleased to provide Talos with access to our highly liquid, regulated suite of benchmark Bitcoin and Ether derivative products and to help their clients efficiently manage risk or gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market," said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group.

To achieve a successful launch, Talos has also integrated with multiple Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) including Wedbush, Marex and Hidden Road. The list of supported FCMs is expected to grow with client demand.

About Talos

Talos provides an institutional-grade technology infrastructure that supports the full lifecycle of digital assets trading and procurement including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trade execution, settlement, lending, and borrowing. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform connects the diverse group of participants involved in today's crypto-asset market structure – institutional investors, prime brokers, exchanges, OTC desks, lenders, and custodians – through a single point of entry. This streamlines the entire trading process, eliminates unnecessary intermediary risk, and provides institutions a clear path to best execution. For additional information, visit www.talos.com.

Disclaimer: Talos offers software-as-a-service products that provide connectivity tools for institutional clients. Talos does not provide clients with any pre-negotiated arrangements with liquidity providers or other parties. Clients are required to independently negotiate arrangements with liquidity providers and other parties bilaterally. Talos is not party to any of these arrangements. Services and venues may not be available in all jurisdictions. For information about which services are available in your jurisdiction, please reach out to your sales representative.

CONTACT:
[email protected]

SOURCE Talos Trading

Also from this source

Talos gaat samen met Coinbase International Exchange institutionele klanten uitgebreide toegang bieden tot handel in perpetual futures

Talos, een leverancier van institutionele technologie voor handel in digitale activa, kondigde zijn integratie aan met Coinbase International...

Talos s'intègre à Coinbase International Exchange pour offrir aux clients institutionnels un accès élargi au trading de contrats à terme perpétuels

Talos, un fournisseur de technologie de trading d'actifs numériques institutionnels, a annoncé son intégration à Coinbase International Exchange, une ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.