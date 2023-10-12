Talos Integrates with Coinbase International Exchange to Offer Institutional Clients Expanded Access to Perpetual Futures Trading

News provided by

Talos Trading

12 Oct, 2023, 07:15 ET

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos, a provider of institutional digital assets trading technology, announced its integration with Coinbase International Exchange, a licensed digital assets exchange that launched earlier this year. The integration allows mutual clients of Talos and Coinbase International Exchange based in eligible jurisdictions outside of the US to trade perpetual futures on Coinbase International Exchange directly from the Talos platform.

Perpetual futures account for nearly 75% of global crypto trading volume. As a result of this integration, institutions will be able to access Coinbase International Exchange via a user interface for the first time. By connecting to Coinbase International Exchange's capabilities—including access to BTC, ETH, LTC, and XRP perpetual futures contracts, real-time 24/7 risk management, and dynamic margin requirements—Talos expands its clients' access to an important means of exposure to digital assets.

"We are excited to collaborate with Coinbase International Exchange to achieve our shared goal of driving institutional adoption of digital assets globally," said Dan Packham, VP of EMEA Operations at Talos. "This integration underscores our commitment to expanding our network of high-quality exchanges and liquidity providers. Coinbase International Exchange's focus on transparent and robust risk management aligns with our objective to deliver to our clients the tools and liquidity they need to trade with confidence."

Both Talos and Coinbase International Exchange uphold rigorous standards of regulatory compliance and security. Coinbase International's recently approved regulatory license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority reinforces its commitment to partnering with high-bar global regulators. Talos's platform, known for securely integrating institutional clients with their preferred exchanges, OTC desks, custodians and other digital asset providers, stands as a strong complement.

"The need for trust, security, and transparency in global crypto markets has never been stronger," said Emmanual Goh, Head of Coinbase International Exchange. "We are pleased to integrate with Talos, known for their trading technology for digital assets, to bring our perpetual futures offering to a broad institutional clientele. Together, we are expanding institutional access to digital assets."

Eligible mutual clients can seamlessly connect to Coinbase International Exchange either through Talos's graphical user interface (GUI) or application programming interface (API). This integration expands on the ongoing collaboration between Talos and Coinbase as the companies work towards their shared goal of increasing institutional access to digital assets.

To learn more, please contact [email protected] or [email protected]

About Talos

Talos provides an institutional-grade technology infrastructure that supports the full lifecycle of digital assets trading and procurement including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trade execution, settlement, lending, and borrowing. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform connects the diverse group of participants involved in today's crypto-asset market structure – institutional investors, prime brokers, exchanges, OTC desks, lenders, and custodians – through a single point of entry. This streamlines the entire trading process, eliminates unnecessary intermediary risk, and provides institutions a clear path to best execution. For additional information, visit www.talos.com.

Disclaimer: Talos offers software as a service products that provide connectivity tools for institutional clients. Talos does not provide clients with any pre-negotiated arrangements with liquidity providers or other parties. Clients are required to independently negotiate arrangements with liquidity providers and other parties bilaterally. Talos is not party to any of these arrangements. Services may not be available in all jurisdictions. For information about which services are available in your jurisdiction, please reach out to your sales representative.

SOURCE Talos Trading

Also from this source

Talos schließt sich mit Coinbase International Exchange zusammen und bietet institutionellen Kunden erweiterten Zugang zum Handel mit Perpetual Futures

Talos, ein Anbieter von Technologien für den institutionellen Handel mit digitalen Vermögenswerten (Digital Assets), gab seinen Zusammenschluss mit...

Talos lance le trading d'options crypto en partenariat avec Deribit

Talos, le principal fournisseur de technologies de trading d'actifs numériques institutionnels, a annoncé le lancement du trading d'options crypto...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.