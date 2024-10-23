Talos Unveils New Portfolio Management System for Digital Assets

Integration with OEMS Delivers Full Investment Lifecycle Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos, the premier provider of institutional trading technology for digital assets, today announced the launch of its new Portfolio Management System (PMS), seamlessly integrating all of its portfolio management tools with its flagship order and execution management system (OEMS). This new offering delivers comprehensive front-to-back support for portfolio managers, traders, risk managers, and operations teams, expanding Talos's platform to a complete investment management system for digital assets.

The Talos PMS integrates portfolio construction, portfolio & risk management, and treasury & settlement tools with its award-winning trading system.

With the introduction of this PMS, the Talos platform now offers institutions real-time risk monitoring for spot and derivatives, leveraging the risk technology recently added through Talos's acquisition of Cloudwall . These capabilities are combined with Talos's existing treasury and settlement capabilities, which include the ability to track positions, monitor P&L, and settle credit with OTC dealers. Together, these features allow institutions to manage their entire digital asset portfolio with a unified view of positions, P&L, and risk across multiple strategies.

"Digital assets are entering a new era of maturity, and our clients' needs are expanding beyond execution into all aspects of investment management," said Anton Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of Talos. "With the launch of our integrated PMS, Talos is not only meeting the evolving demands of our existing trading clients but is also opening the door to a broader range of institutions, such as venture capital firms and blockchain foundations, looking to manage their portfolios and treasuries. This expansion advances our mission to fully integrate digital assets into capital markets by providing institutions with the most comprehensive suite of tools."

The Talos PMS offers key features such as live risk monitoring, portfolio roll-ups for aggregated views at multiple levels, continuous reconciliation with approximately 60 exchanges and OTC venues, and flexible pricing inputs to calculate P&L. Its integration with Talos's OEMS introduces the construct of "Workspaces" for different user profiles across the investment lifecycle – portfolio managers, researchers, traders, risk managers and operations teams – creating a truly seamless experience for institutional investors on a single platform.

Earlier this year, Talos integrated into its core platform the portfolio construction technology acquired from D3X Systems which supports the design and management of systematic investment strategies, including tools for strategy backtesting, portfolio optimization and rebalancing.

About Talos

Talos provides institutional-grade technology that supports the full digital asset investment lifecycle, including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trading, settlement, lending, borrowing, and portfolio management. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading and portfolio systems, the Talos platform connects institutions to key participants in today's digital asset ecosystem – exchanges, OTC desks, prime brokers, lenders, custodians, and more – through a single interface. For additional information, visit www.talos.com.

