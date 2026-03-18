Five Customers Added in Five Months as Title Firms Seek Faster, More Consistent Search and Review Workflows

FRISCO, Texas, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TalosTitle today announced early market momentum, adding five customers in the past five months, including Olympic Peninsula Title, Oak Title, and Alexander Sides Attorneys at Law. Adoption by experienced title search and review professionals reflects growing demand for practical AI tools that support search and review workflows while preserving in-house expertise.

Talos is designed for experienced title search professionals who need to move faster without giving up control. Rather than replacing professional judgment with automated outputs, Talos provides hands-on AI that works directly within search and review workflows, allowing professionals to decide when AI assists and when human judgment leads. This approach improves speed and consistency while maintaining professional oversight.

"Title teams are under pressure to move faster while maintaining the standards their reputation depends on," said Wade Thibodeaux, CEO of TalosTitle. "This early momentum signals demand for AI that helps professionals work more efficiently while keeping expertise and accountability in-house."

Recent Highlights

Customer traction: Five new customers in less than five months, including Olympic Peninsula Title, Oak Title, and Alexander Sides Attorneys at Law.

Five new customers in less than five months, including Olympic Peninsula Title, Oak Title, and Alexander Sides Attorneys at Law. Operational impact: Early customers report approximately a 60% reduction in title search and review cycle time, helping teams increase throughput without expanding headcount.

Early customers report approximately a 60% reduction in title search and review cycle time, helping teams increase throughput without expanding headcount. Industry recognition: Named "Best AI Title Automation Product for 2026" by PropTech Outlook.

What Hands-On AI Means in Practice

Talos supports day-to-day title work through capabilities that integrate directly into existing workflows, including:

Natural-language search across title sources

Centralized access to relevant records and documents

Workflow-integrated AI assistance for title search and review

Guided research prompts to reduce missed steps

Document review support for key-detail checks

In-workflow capture of findings to reduce re-entry

Visibility into review progress and search coverage

"Our customers expect quick turnaround times, accuracy, and consistency," said Maureen Pfaff, President of Olympic Peninsula Title. "Talos helps our team complete title search and review work faster without changing how we review files. The AI supports our process - it does not override it."

About TalosTitle

Only Talos provides hands-on AI built specifically for title search and review workflows, enabling structured processes, faster cycle times, and scalable operational consistency while maintaining professional oversight.

For more information, visit www.talostitle.com.

Launch materials are available at https://talostitle.com/events/.

SOURCE TalosTitle