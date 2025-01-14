Talphera Announces Agreement with the FDA for Prior Approval Supplement Review to Reduce the Number of Patients in the NEPHRO CRRT Study

Submission of a Prior Approval Supplement for a reduction in the number of patients in the NEPHRO CRRT study is expected within the coming week

The FDA agreed to two additional protocol changes expected to accelerate enrollment in the NEPHRO CRRT study

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Talphera, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLPH), ("Talphera"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that following a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency has agreed to review a Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) requesting a reduction in the number of patients in the NEPHRO CRRT clinical study. A PAS is reviewed by the FDA within 30 days, and its approval by the agency is required before formally amending the study protocol.

During this same meeting, the agency agreed to two other changes to broaden the clinical study inclusion criteria which would allow the Company to enroll patients already on continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) beyond 48 hours as well as heparin-tolerant patients at certain institutions. These changes are being made through a five-day protocol amendment notice to the FDA with no additional FDA review required.

"We continue to evaluate and focus on opportunities to support completion of the NEPHRO CRRT study by the end of the year. In addition to new clinical sites, our continuous improvement efforts in study execution were strengthened following our positive face-to-face meeting with the FDA where the agency agreed we should submit a PAS to reduce the number of patients in the NEPHRO CRRT study. We plan to submit the PAS in the coming week which requires a review period of up to 30 days," stated Shakil Aslam, MD, Talphera's Chief Medical Officer. "Our breakthrough designation status and close collaboration with the FDA continue to support our confidence in the importance of nafamostat as an alternative anticoagulant for patients on CRRT," continued Dr. Aslam.

About Talphera, Inc.

Talphera, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Talphera's lead product candidate, Niyad™ is a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat and is currently being studied under an investigational device exemption (IDE) as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit, and has received Breakthrough Device Designation status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Niyad and nafamostat

Nafamostat is a broad spectrum, synthetic serine protease inhibitor with anticoagulant, anti-inflammatory and potential anti-viral activities. Niyad™ is a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat and is currently being studied under an IDE, as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit, and has received Breakthrough Device Designation Status from the FDA. Talphera's registrational study of Niyad™ is named the NEPHRO CRRT (Nafamostat Efficacy in Phase 3 Registrational Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy) study. An ICD-10 procedural code, XY0YX37, has been issued for the extracorporeal introduction of nafamostat. The ICD-10 code is a specific/billable code that can be used to indicate a procedure. LTX-608 is a proprietary nafamostat formulation for direct IV infusion that may be investigated and developed for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), acute pancreatitis or as an anti-viral treatment, amongst other potential targets.

About the NEPHRO CRRT Study

The NEPHRO Study, which has received central IRB approval, is designed as a prospective, double-blinded trial to be conducted at up to 14 U.S. hospital intensive care units. The study will enroll and evaluate 166 adult patients undergoing renal replacement therapy, who cannot tolerate heparin or are at risk for bleeding. The primary endpoint of the study is mean post-filter activated clotting time using Niyad versus placebo over the first 24 hours. Key secondary endpoints include filter lifespan, number of filter changes over 72 hours, number of transfusions over 72 hours and dialysis efficacy (based on urea concentration) over the first 24 hours.

